David Miller of the Proteas celebrates during the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between South Africa and India at Optus Stadium on 30 October 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo: Isuru Sameera Peiris / Gallo Images / Getty Images)

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said he would like his side to keep flying under the radar at the T20 World Cup. That’s highly unlikely now that they are top of Group Two after a superb five-wicket win over India in Perth.

David Miller’s calm and calculated innings of 59 from 46 balls with three massive sixes and four boundaries was a textbook example of how to pace a T20 innings. Aiden Markram (52) provided much-needed support to ensure the Proteas took a vital step closer to the semifinals.

Sunday, 30 October, was always going to be a key day for both the Proteas and India in this World Cup and it was always likely to be tight. The match and the drama didn’t disappoint.

Early on, as India crumbled to 49 for five in the ninth over, it looked like it would be a comfortable evening for South Africa. But India battled to a competitive 133 for nine thanks to a 40-ball 68 from Suryakumar Yadav. He shared a 52-run stand with Dinesh Karthik, who scored only six of those runs.

Then later, with the Proteas stalling at 40 for three after 10 overs, it appeared India would purr to victory.

In between there were star turns everywhere following India skipper Rohit Sharma’s decision to bat first after winning the toss. There wasn’t much in it, on the lightning-quick and springy Perth wicket. After the match, Markram said that the pitch didn’t change at all.

The only reason Sharma opted to bat first was probably to add some scoreboard pressure to the Proteas’ batting unit, which has been brittle. But after his side failed to score off the first 10 deliveries of the innings, he must have reconsidered his decision.

Inspired bowling

In the end though, batting first almost worked, as India posted a modest 133 for nine in the face of some superb fast bowling by Lungi Ngidi in particular. The big Proteas quick took four for 29, including two wickets in his first over to make the initial inroads.

Wayne Parnell, the rejuvenated left-arm seamer, bowled with guile to return impressive figures of three for 15, while Anrich Nortje’s usual blitzkrieg yielded one for 23 in four fiery overs. Only Yadav’s heroics made it a competitive total.

It was hardly the total of nightmares to chase, but India’s seam attack was loaded with talent too and the Proteas struggled.

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh removed the in-form Quinton de Kock (1) and Rilee Rossouw (0) in three balls in the second over. Rossouw was fresh off a century against Bangladesh. With the struggling Bavuma down the other end, it was not an ideal situation for the Proteas.

Repair work

Bavuma duly fell for 10, caught behind by Murali Karthik off the brilliant Mohammed Shami to continue his run of poor form, which left Markram and Miller at the crease to repair the damage with the score on 24 for three and nearly six overs bowled.

Part of that repair work meant surviving through Shami’s first spell and ensuring no more wickets fell. After 10 overs, the damage to the wickets column was repaired, but the runs were drying up with the Proteas on 40 for three — well behind the needed run rate.

After the mid-innings drinks break there was a noticeable lift in tempo by Markram and Miller, who attacked the seam of Hardik Pandya and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The next five overs yielded 55 runs to haul the Proteas back into the match.

The pair survived several close run-out chances while Virat Kohli dropped Markram in what should have been a regulation catch in the deep off Ashwin. Even though the game was tight, it felt as if for once, the cricketing gods were smiling on South Africa.

Markram, who scored 52 off 41 balls, admitted afterwards he didn’t feel like he was in form but somehow found a way. He eventually holed out off to Yadav in the deep of Pandya’s bowling with the score on 100.

There was still a lot of work to be done to get over the line, with the Proteas needing 34 off 26 balls. With Miller at the crease though, the odds were slightly tilted in South Africa’s favour.

“Our message at the 10-over mark to the batters was to try and up the intent,” Bavuma said in a television interview after the match. “When you do that, opportunities come your way. Fortunately, we got the momentum we needed. Our batting line-up is in good form, barring myself. It is a unit that has been together for some time.”

Sharma admitted that India’s fielding had let them down at times.

“We knew there would be help for the seamers, which is why you saw that 130 was not an easy chase,” Sharma said in his post-match interview.

“I thought we fought well till the end, but South Africa played well. The pitch is such that the wicket can come any time for the seamers. It was a match-winning partnership from Miller and Markram. But we were not good enough on the field.

“We have played in such conditions [windy and cold], so they are not an excuse. We want to be consistent in …[the fielding] department. We could not hold on to our chances; we missed a few run-outs including myself. It wasn’t good enough.”

Miller used his considerable experience to ensure the win when Sharma gave Ashwin the 18th over. The Proteas still needed 23 off 18 balls. India needed Ashwin to complete his last over and Sharma opted not to leave it until the final over of the match.

Miller went six, six, one off the first three balls of the 18th over to leave the Proteas needing just 12 off 15 balls. It was effectively game over, even though it took another 13 balls to score the required runs for victory. Miller finished on 59 not out from 46 balls.

“I have seen what happened at the last with the spinners,” Sharma said in reference to Ashwin’s final over. “So, I wanted to finish with Ashwin before the last over. I wanted to see that the seamers bowl the right overs. Given the new batter came in, it was the perfect time for Ashwin to bowl.”

South Africa are top of Group 2 on five points, with games against Pakistan and the Netherlands to come. DM