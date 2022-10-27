The ANC Treasurer general, who is also believed to be the front runner in the contest for the deputy president position, says the party must emerge from its national conference with a clear programme on how to respond adequately to the daily challenges confronting South Africans.

The issues he was referring to include unemployment, poverty, crime, gender-based violence and femicide, corruption, social cohesion, racism, the energy crisis and the rising cost of living.

Mashatile was speaking at the Chinese Embassy in Pretoria on Thursday morning as part of the high-level dialogue on the 20th national dialogue of the CPC.

“Accordingly, we have no doubt that at the end of our conference, we will emerge with renewed hope for the future of our movement and our country. Like the CPC, we too hope to emerge from our conference with an ANC that will continue to stay true to its fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly.

“This is an ANC that maintains a people-centred mindset, an ANC that acts for the people and relies on the people in everything it does; an ANC that maintains a close bond with the people and accepts their criticism and oversight,” he said.

The dialogue was also attended by head of the ANC Subcommittee on International Relations Lindiwe Zulu, Education Minister Angie Motshekga, SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila, SACP treasurer Joyce Moloi Moropa and the Minister of Women, Children and Persons with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

China’s Ambassador to the country Chen Xiaodong also delivered his remarks about the relationship between the CPC and ANC.

“President Mandela once said, together, we can make great achievements. In China, we also have an old saying: ‘Going solo is tough, but things are easier when people work together.’

“We believe that stronger win-win cooperation between our two countries will surely produce greater synergy. The CPC is ready to join hands with the ANC, the SACP and other parties to explore development paths that are in line with our respective national conditions, and to usher in a new era of China-South Africa cooperation and friendship,” Xiadong said.

The CPC held its 2oth conference last week, where Xi Jinping was elected general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC. Xi has been the leader of the party since 2012 and the president of China for nine years.

On the other hand, the ANC’s conference will be held in less than two months but the party has not managed to complete nominations thus far. The initial closing date for all branches to have nominated their preferred candidates was on 25 October, however, the date had to be pushed back to 7 November.

Mashatile had to also relax branch meeting rules to ensure that the process is completed on time. In a letter dated 8 October, which Mashatile sent to all regional and provincial branch secretaries, he informed them that the rule about branch members having to scan their identification within six hours had been dropped.

“A number of challenges were experienced during the first two weeks of branch general meetings. This resulted in meetings starting late. As a consequence, a number of branches were not able to complete the scanning of eligible members to attend within the six hours allocated for this purpose. Consequently, the requirement to complete scanning within six hours from the start of the meeting has been scrapped. Accordingly, scanning can take place up to 11pm on the day of the BGM [branch general meeting]. This should assist branches to complete their processes,” the letter read.

Coupled with this is violence which broke out at a branch meeting in Kanyamazane, Mpumalanga, which saw an ANC member being shot and killed. The incident was said to have been sparked after a confrontation between the police and a group of people who were attempting to forcefully enter the venue where the meeting was held.

“Having had more than 2,500 branch meetings, you can say that we are doing a lot to prevent disruptions. Obviously, it is regrettable that there was violence in Mpumalanga, we have condemned it and have sent our teams out there to stabilise the place but generally many branches of the ANC are having peaceful meetings. We will be having 3,900 meetings by 7 November. It is quite a tall order but relatively peaceful and I am confident that it will be the case until the end,” he said.

Mashatile is touted to replace David Mabuza as the deputy president of the ANC, as endorsements from branches and provinces continue to stream in.

In addition to his treasurer-general post, Mashatile has been acting as secretary-general and deputy secretary-general since last year. This followed the illness and death of Jessie Duarte who was heading the secretary-general’s office (SGO) after Ace Magashule was suspended.

Others vying for the position of deputy president include former ANC Youth League deputy president Ronald Lamola, ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) members Mmamoloko Kubayi and ANC Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane. DM