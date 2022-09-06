First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

ROAD TO ELECTIVE CONFERENCE

Paul Mashatile’s campaign takes shape as Limpopo PEC gives him thumbs-up as ANC deputy president

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier)
By Queenin Masuabi
06 Sep 2022
0

The ANC’s provincial executive committee in Limpopo is the first to formally endorse Paul Mashatile for the position of deputy president.

ANC Limpopo chairperson Jimmy Machaka told Daily Maverick that Paul Mashatile, the party’s treasurer-general, has proven that he has what it takes to remain in the ANC’s top six. 

The ANC leadership race was discussed during a  virtual sitting of the provincial executive committee (PEC) on Monday, 5 September 2022.

Others vying for the position of deputy president include former ANC Youth League deputy president Ronald Lamola, ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member Mmamoloko Kubayi and current party deputy president David Mabuza.

The PEC also endorsed party president Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term while pushing for its leader, Stan Mathabatha, to be elected ANC chairperson. 

Read in Daily Maverick: “Fierce contestation expected for ANC deputy president position 

Confirming that Mashatile was the preferred choice for deputy president, Machaka said: “The reason for this decision is because… comrade Paul has proven that he is able to lead positions, that one is now the acting secretary-general, acting deputy secretary-general at the same time, and is a national treasurer.”

He had “demonstrated an ability to lead the organisation, and during difficult times… These are some of the responsibilities or achievements that, as a party, we should not ignore.”

This is despite ANC staff salaries having not been paid in the past three months – a consistent problem for the party since 2021. At the recent ANC NEC meeting it was suggested that an acting secretary-general be officially appointed to deal with administrative issues so that Mashatile can focus on fundraising for the party.

Ronald Lamola too is vying for the position of ANC deputy president. (Photo: Flickr / Dirco)

Mashatile has been occupying three positions in the top six since 2021. This followed the illness and death of Jessie Duarte who had been heading the secretary-general’s office after Ace Magashule was suspended

However, Machaka defended Mashatile, saying the non-payment of staff salaries cannot solely be blamed on the treasurer-general’s office. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Firstly, as a province, we condemn the non-payment of salaries of workers of the African National Congress. The leader of the society must be in a great position to demonstrate their ability to lead, their ability to respond to issues of workers. However, we take note of the fact that the Political Funding Act has seriously affected the organisational capacity to raise funds or for donors to continue to pour funds into the coffers of the African National Congress. If the ANC does not pay salary, that does not remain the responsibility of the national treasurer alone, it becomes a problem of the African National Congress in its entirety, and therefore, the non-payment of salaries should not be accredited to Paul as a leader, it must be a collective responsibility of the National Executive Committee, of officials in particular,” he said.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Paul Mashatile accused of staging ‘coup’ in fresh court bid to interdict second leg of ANC North West Conference

Machaka believes Ramaphosa is the perfect candidate to lead the ANC’s renewal project. 

step-aside anc
ANC National Executive Committee member Mmamoloko Kubayi is in the running for party deputy president. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais)
David Mabuza is the current party deputy president, and a candidate for the position again. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)

“He has been able to lead the organisation during a difficult time, but also the state during the very difficult times of Covid-19, and we have been able, through his leadership, to navigate [the situation] and are of the view that he should be retained as president [for a] second term,” he said. 

The Limpopo PEC wants premier Stan Mathabatha to be elected ANC chairperson. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla /  Daily Maverick)

Machaka added that they would be lobbying other provinces to back Mathabatha to become national chairperson. The premier “has demonstrated a very high level of leadership and it is high time that the country as a whole, not only the people of Limpopo, enjoy his political skill…” 

“We are lobbying all other provinces and all structures of the ANC that once the nomination process begins, they will be able to nominate him.” 

The ANC will hold its 55th national conference in December, when new leadership will be elected. DM

