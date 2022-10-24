We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

...but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? How valuable is our journalism to you?

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can. R6.57 a day (or R200) a month will get you Uber vouchers to that value straight back. And that warm fuzzy feeling that you are doing something to help South Africa. Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Become an Insider
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 10 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.19%

Become part of that 0.19% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Boris Johnson pulls out of Tory leadership race

World

CONSERVATIVE PARTY CRISIS

Boris Johnson pulls out of Tory leadership race

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson. (Photo: Leon Neal / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
24 Oct 2022
0

Mounting a bid to lead the Conservative Party ‘would simply not be the right thing to do’, says scandal-riddled former UK prime minister.

Boris Johnson pulled out of the race to lead the UK’s ruling Conservative Party and the nation, leaving Rishi Sunak on the brink of becoming the next prime minister.

Johnson, who left office last month after a series of scandals rocked his premiership, said in a statement that it “would simply not be the right thing to do” to mount a bid because it would divide his party.

“You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament,” Johnson wrote in a statement on Sunday, 23 October. “The best thing I can do is not allow my nomination to go forward.”

The pound extended gains after Johnson said he wouldn’t stand, rallying 0.8% to $1.1388.

The decision leaves Sunak facing House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt in the contest, with the former chancellor of the exchequer having the public support of key Tory members of Parliament. Mordaunt is staying in the race, a person familiar with the matter said after Johnson’s exit. 

Infighting

Whoever wins will face the task of trying to bring unity to a party that has been through months of upheaval and bruising public infighting. Conservative support has fallen well behind the Labour opposition in polls as a brutal cost-of-living squeeze and soaring inflation darkens the economic outlook. 

Prime Minister Liz Truss’ decision to step down last week triggered the contest, following weeks of turmoil in markets with investors dumping the pound and UK government bonds.

Her economic plan, including a big boost in borrowing to pay for tax cuts, rattled confidence in markets and turned voter sentiment further against the Tories.

The possibility that Johnson could mount a successful bid to return to an office he left less than two months ago is the latest twist in the upheaval of British politics that followed the 2016 vote to leave the European Union.

Johnson cut short a holiday last week to consider a run for his old job, rallying the support of Cabinet ministers including Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg. 

Although he remains popular with Tory members, MPs are divided about Johnson’s legacy and worried that returning him to office would revive all the scandals that brought him down.

Johnson insisted he had the support to go forward to a ballot of the members, but said that doing so might deepen splits in the party.

“I led our party into a massive election victory less than three years ago,” Johnson said. “There was a very good chance I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members. But in the course of the last few days, I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted