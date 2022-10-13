A screen shows results of voting on 12 October 2022 by members of the United Nations General Assembly on a resolution condemning Russia’s annexation of regions of Ukraine. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Justin Lane)

Wednesday’s United Nations General Assembly vote means South Africa has abstained from every UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including one in April when Russia was suspended from the UN Human Rights Council.

The resolution debated on Wednesday whether to condemn Russia’s “illegal so-called referendums” in the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia” and its “attempted illegal annexation” of them was carried by the necessary two-thirds majority of UN members, with 143 votes for, five against and 35 abstentions.

The resolution stated that the referendums held in the four regions from 23 to 27 September 2022 while they were partly under the temporary military control of Russia and the subsequent attempted illegal annexation of these regions, “have no validity under international law and do not form the basis for any alteration of the status of these regions of Ukraine”.

It noted that the regions had been “under the temporary military control of the Russian Federation, as a result of aggression, in violation of the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine…”

The resolution also noted that Russia’s actions violated Article 2 of the Charter of the United Nations which obliges UN members to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state and to settle all international disputes peacefully.

South Africa’s ambassador to the UN, Mathu Joyini, in her explanation of the country’s decision to abstain, said that South Africa considered the territorial integrity of Ukraine to be “sacrosanct” and rejected any action of a state which violated the UN Charter.

But she said that South Africa had abstained from the resolution because some elements of it did not contribute towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. She said Pretoria called for a cessation of hostilities and urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to mediate in the conflict and the UN Security Council to play a constructive role in ending it.

South Africa’s partners in the BRICS bloc voted in different ways. China also abstained from the resolution, Brazil voted for it while India did not vote at all. Twenty-seven African countries voted for it and none against, while 15 abstained and the rest did not vote.

The Russian ambassador Vasily Nebenzya claimed that the US and other Western powers had exerted enormous pressure on developing states to support the resolution, including threats to withdraw economic support. While there is no evidence for this, it is true that Western nations lobbied hard for South Africa and other African states to support the resolution.

Nebenzya also accused the West of double standards, saying that it had supported the independence of Kosovo from Serbia without testing the opinion of its people as Russia had tested the opinions of the people of the four Ukrainian provinces in its referendums last month.

He claimed that all the referendums had shown overwhelming support for incorporation into Russia — ranging between 87% and 99% for the four regions — with large voter turnout ranging from 76% to 99%. Ukrainian officials and independent observers — as well as several speakers in Wednesday’s debate — said however that voters had placed their ballots under military intimidation and that the voter turnout had been extremely low.

But in any case, they noted that Russia had no legal right to hold referendums of this sort in a foreign country. DM