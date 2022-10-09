Romane Ménager of France makes a break during the Pool C Rugby World Cup 2021 New Zealand match between South Africa and France at Eden Park on 8 October 2022, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo: Phil Walter / Getty Images)

The Springbok Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 campaign started off with defeat as they were outfoxed 40-5 by a wily French side on Saturday, 8 October.

It was both nations’ first game at the global showpiece in Auckland, New Zealand, as well as the tournament’s curtain-raiser.

For French and neutral supporters, it was mostly pleasant viewing as Les Bleues displayed some innovative rugby at times. They carved the stubborn South Africans open in the early minutes, with French flyhalf Caroline Drouin being the chief tormentor of the Boks.

The Drouin-inspired plays saw the French race into a 19-0 lead in the first 20 minutes — a sequence of events that foreshadowed a thorough thumping of the South Africans. But that would be the only joy Les Bleues would experience and coach Stanley Raubenheimer’s troops contained and battered them in the ensuing 50 minutes of play.

The lower-ranked Boks not only halted the French maul but also managed to gain an edge during scrums. They were rewarded for their resilience when right wing Nomawethu Mabenge dotted down in the second half, though Zenay Jordaan missed the conversion.

A late flurry of tries by the French added gloss to the end result.

The South Africans will feel extremely disappointed by the final score. They played some great rugby at times, but they were not as efficient as the French in burying their opportunities.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Missed opportunities

“I cannot fault our team for effort,” said Raubenheimer, analysing his side’s display. “The big difference was the experience between the two sides. One plays year in and year out in the Six Nations, and the other is on its way back after a couple of years in the wilderness. France deserved the win, but I am pleased with the way we played in stages.

“We allowed them too many soft opportunities and that was frustrating. We started poorly again and conceded early points. Our finishing was also not the best, with a number of opportunities going astray.”

The side previously played the French in a Test in November 2021. They were no match for the fantastic French, who hardly broke a sweat as they defeated the South Africans.

Following the World Cup clash between the two sides, the fourth-ranked France will need to do some introspection ahead of their clash with world No. 1 England on Saturday, 15 October. There, their mistakes will be punished.

Bok hooker Lindelwa Gwala said the team had gained confidence from the encounter, despite the score.

“We stood up to France and at times dominated them. A year ago, when we played in Vannes, we could not do that, so there is no doubt in my mind that we have improved tremendously since then,” she said.

Like her coach, Gwala acknowledged that despite France’s occasional flamboyance during the encounter, the Boks were ultimately their own worst enemies, with a collection of errors leading to defeat.

“That is costing us. We are making small mistakes that result in big plays for the opponents. We need to cut that out, because it is holding us back from being amongst the best teams,” she said.

Proving themselves

South Africa is next in action against Fiji. If there was ever an occasion for Raubenheimer’s team to show just how good it can be, it is this fixture.

More than it being an opportunity to flex their muscle, the clash against the Pacific islanders is South Africa’s best chance of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

England and France are clear favourites to finish first and second in Pool C. The English have already demonstrated just how destructive they can be. They ran through the Fijians 84-19 in their opening match to underline their status as tournament favourites.

South Africa will need a similarly convincing victory against Fiji if they are to finish as one of the two best third-placed finishers from the three pools. That will earn them a spot in the last eight.

“I am convinced that we can compete against any team, any day. But to eliminate the small areas of uncertainty and errors will take time. The more we play, the more experience we will gain and the more we will eliminate the mistakes,” said Gwala.

The Boks play Fiji on Sunday, 16 October, at 6:45 SA time. DM