X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We cannot have a solution until we all agree on a common reality.

Very vocal climate activists have brought many issues to the fore but most people switch off when faced with single-issue activism in a complex, complicated world that makes daily survival so onerous to so many.

Discussions need to turn into action in one moment. There is a chance that we still have a chance. That moment is now.

Please watch the video and let’s make sure people stop doubting we’re in deep trouble that requires our fast, committed and comprehensive action.

 

Learn More
Eve of Destruction banner
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Maternity unit evacuated as striking nurses stop doctor...

Maverick Citizen

LABOUR PAINS

Maternity unit evacuated as striking nurses stop doctors from helping pregnant women

Scenes from inside the maternity unit at Dora Nginza Hospital where the head of Obstetrics Dr Mfundo Mabenge was held hostage by striking nurses. (Photos: Supplied)
By Estelle Ellis
07 Oct 2022
0

The centre for specialist care for mothers and babies at Dora Nginza Hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay was shut down on Thursday and patients were evacuated to other hospitals after nurses embarked on a violent unprotected strike.

The head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Nelson Mandela Bay’s Dora Nginza Hospital, Dr Mfundo Mabenge, was held hostage and prevented from admitting pregnant women in distress as nurses at the facility protested about their working conditions.

It is understood that the police had to escort him out of the hospital complex.

Doctors, who asked to remain anonymous because they fear retribution from the Department of Health, said they were sickened by the abuse that their pregnant patients had to suffer at the hands of the striking nurses. “How can you chase these sick patients away and not admit them?”

“I haven’t slept since Monday,” one doctor said as they evacuated themselves and their patients to Livingstone Hospital.

maternity unit strike mabenge
Dr Mfundo Mabenge at the Dora Nginza Hospital in Port Elizabeth.( Photo: Theo Jeptha)

In video material of the violent confrontation between Mabenge and the nursing staff, he can be heard crying and pleading for them to help patients. 

Warnings of major crisis

In correspondence seen by Maverick Citizen, doctors have warned since July 2021 that there was a major crisis brewing in the obstetrics department because of dire staff shortages.  

The maternal mortality rate and neonatal stillbirth rates have also been rising.

At the time, the waiting period for an elective C-section was 11 days and 8-10 hours for an emergency C-section. An overworked team of obstetricians was performing between 25 and 30 emergency C-sections a day. The Department of Health ascribed these delays to a 31% increase in the birth rate at the facility from 2016/2017.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

On Thursday, patients had to be moved to another hospital and theatres hastily prepared after they were prevented from receiving care at Dora Nginza Hospital, which is the centre for maternal and paediatric care for the western part of the Eastern Cape.

Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesperson Yonela Dekeda confirmed that a contingency plan had to be activated to “decongest” the hospital of patients, with emergency cases being referred to Port Elizabeth’s Provincial Hospital.

“With immediate effect, eight beds have been prepared at Port Elizabeth’s Provincial Hospital, with additional beds that will be made available on demand. The theatre at the hospital was prepared to be put in use from 7pm.”

Medical staff drafted in

Doctors and nurses from across the district had to be called in to provide anaesthetics, obstetrics, gynaecology, paediatrics, neonatology, nursing and non-clinical support services.

“The designated ward and theatre had been staffed and equipped with the relevant recruitment and medication,” Dekeda said. The provincial ambulance service was helping to transfer patients to other hospitals. 

Dekeda said the strike was unprotected and the nurses were refusing to engage with senior management or return to work.

“The department takes this very seriously and the administrative and legal remedies at our disposal are being deployed,” she said.

“While it is claimed that this action arises out of concern for communities and patients, the current action clearly does not demonstrate concern for the wellbeing of those we have pledged to serve.” DM/MC

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted