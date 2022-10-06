We cannot have a solution until we all agree on a common reality.

Two men shot dead on crowded Camps Bay beach in broad d...

Defend Truth

WESTERN CAPE CRIME

Two men shot dead on crowded Camps Bay beach in broad daylight

The cordoned-off crime scene at Camps Bay beach in Cape Town on Wednesday, 5 October where two men were shot and killed. Police said the motives were still unknown. (Photo: Suné Payne, Daily Maverick)
By Velani Ludidi and Suné Payne
06 Oct 2022
0

While beachgoers revelled in a beautiful Cape Town day at Camps Bay beach — one of the city’s major tourist attractions — two men were shot and killed. According to sources, 11 shots were fired.

‘He said ‘bye’ to me, and he died. It’s not easy,” said a witness and acquaintance of one of the two men shot and killed at Camps Bay beach in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon.

two shot camps bay
Camps Bay beach in Cape Town, a big tourist destination. On Wednesday, 5 October, two men were shot at the beach — both died at the scene. (Photo: Suné Payne, Daily Maverick)

The witness, who asked not to be identified, said he was speaking to his friend when he suddenly fell to the ground. This was just after 2pm. Despite efforts by lifeguards, the man could not be revived.


When Daily Maverick arrived at the scene, the beach was busy with people posing for pictures, lifeguards on duty and families sitting on deck chairs, while police had cordoned off the crime scene at two spots where the bodies lay. 

The witness said his murdered friend was a photographer who took pictures of beachgoers and sold the images to them. Just before the shooting, his friend had been talking to him about going home because he had made enough money for the day.

“I said, ‘You can go home, my friend’,” said the witness. Then he turned and saw people running after his friend had collapsed on the sand.

A short distance away, near some rocks, lay another body.

A woman who said she was the dead photographer’s girlfriend arrived at the beach after 8pm. She was taken to see his body and then started crying.

The dead man was from Hout Bay, Daily Maverick confirmed.

While the second victim’s name has not yet been revealed, sources say he was involved in the taxi industry and was from Nyanga.

two shot camps bay aftermath
Beachgoers at Camps Bay beach on Wednesday 5 October. Two men were earlier shot and killed at the popular tourist spot. (Photo: Velani Ludidi, Daily Maverick)

A police source said that earlier, a taxi driver had made a complaint about an illegal taxi operator on the Camps Bay route. The source said that the shooters were travelling in a silver Toyota Tazz and that there were CCTV cameras close to where the shootings occurred. 

A police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said: “The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown.”

The City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said they had deployed officials to the area.

“Our staff were there as soon we became aware of the situation.”

camps bay shooting
Camps Bay is a popular tourism spot in Cape Town known for its beaches and restaurants. On Wednesday, 5 October, two men were shot and fatally wounded on the beach. (Photo: Velani Ludidi, Daily Maverick)

According to the latest crime statistics, there were no murders reported at the Camps Bay Police Station during the first quarter (April to June) of the 2022/2023 financial year.

Camps Bay beach is a popular destination for local and overseas tourists.

Beachgoer Patience Dikotsi (46) from Kempton Park, Gauteng, was visiting Cape Town with her two teenagers.

“I cannot bring my children into this kind of an environment,” she said. “It is scary that people could be shot in the full view of the public.” DM

