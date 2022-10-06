We cannot have a solution until we all agree on a common reality.

Very vocal climate activists have brought many issues to the fore but most people switch off when faced with single-issue activism in a complex, complicated world that makes daily survival so onerous to so many.

Discussions need to turn into action in one moment. There is a chance that we still have a chance. That moment is now.

Please watch the video and let’s make sure people stop doubting we’re in deep trouble that requires our fast, committed and comprehensive action.

 

Learn More
Eve of Destruction banner
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Rail and port workers' wage strike threatens to paralys...

Defend Truth

TRANSNET

Rail and port workers’ wage strike threatens to paralyse freight in South Africa

The locomotive of a Transnet SOC Ltd. freight train transports wagons of coal from the Mafube open-cast coal mine, operated by Exxaro Resources Ltd. and Thungela Resources Ltd., towards Richard's Bay coal terminal, in Mpumalanga, South Africa on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
By Reuters
06 Oct 2022
0

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Workers at South Africa's freight and rail operator Transnet on Thursday started an open-ended strike over a wage dispute, unions and the company said on Thursday, that will paralyse services and disrupt exports.

The state-owned Transnet was already operating below capacity because of a shortage of locomotives, poor maintenance, vandalism and theft of its infrastructure, which has cost miners billions of rand in potential revenue because of delays to mineral shipments.

The United National Transport Union (UNTU) and the South African Transport and Allied Workers’ Union (SATAWU), which together represent most Transnet workers, this week turned down Transnet’s offer of a wage rise of 3%-4%, saying it was below South Africa’s annual inflation rate, which was 7.6% in August.

UNTU said its members began a strike on Thursday and SATAWU said it will join in the strike from Monday.

“This will have a profound impact on economic activity across all sectors, and (Transnet) urges workers to consider the long-term consequences of the strike on themselves, their colleagues, their families and the South African economy as a whole,” Transnet said in a statement.

Transnet, which operates all of freight rail and port operations in Africa’s most advanced economy, said the strike was illegal and that unions had not followed rules set down in the labour law.

It also questioned the balloting processes used to approve the strike action and said no picketing rules had been agreed by the company and striking workers, as required by the labour law, the unions said.

UNTU and SATAWU said Transnet’s lawyers had written to them on Oct. 3, saying their industrial action would be illegal as some workers involved provided essential services and were restricted from striking.

Both unions rejected Transnet’s charges, saying they had given the required 48-hour strike notice and engaged Transnet on picketing rules.

UNTU general secretary Cobus van Vuuren accused Transnet of seeking to intimidate workers by declaring the strike illegal.

“This is just another attempt by Transnet to deploy scare tactics to prevent the strike and to delay the process,” he said.

All parties have agreed to mediation by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), a state agency. The unions have said further talks, due to start on Oct. 12, will not affect strike plans. DM/Reuters

(Reporting by Kopano Gumbi and Nelson Banya; Editing by Edmund Blair and Barbara Lewis)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted