Four suspects charged in North West court over dubious...

South Africa

AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY

Four suspects charged in North West court over dubious multimillion-rand SA Express contract

(Photo: Flickr / Jacques Joubert)
By Vincent Cruywagen
05 Oct 2022
0

Zondo Commission found that an SA Express contract worth R400-million was riddled with procurement irregularities and money was paid for services not rendered.

Four suspects and three companies are facing charges relating to a high-profile case in North West that was amplified in the second report of the Zondo Commission. The commission found that an SA Express contract worth R400-million was riddled with procurement irregularities and money was paid for services not rendered.

Tebogo van Wyk (40), Nothando Dube (44), Sipho Levy Phiri (39) and Thabang Mohlokoleng (54) – alongside three companies: Batsamai Investment Holdings, Sevilex Investment Holdings and Lavao Estevao – appeared briefly in the Molopo Magistrates’ Court on 30 September.

The four were arrested by the North West Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Unit in Gauteng and Mahikeng. They face 34 counts, including fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

Van Wyk was granted bail of R500,000, Dube bail of R35,000, Phiri bail of R150,000 and Mohlokoleng bail of R50,000. They were released on strict conditions, which include not interfering with witnesses and informing the investigating officer should they wish to leave their area of jurisdiction.

The matter stems from alleged irregularities dating back to 2014 when the North West government embarked on a process to reintroduce commercial aircraft to the province’s two airports, Mahikeng and Pilanesberg, with a subsidy of R400-million.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said that R183-million was paid to SA Express between 2015 and 2017 for services rendered by the ground management companies to which Van Wyk, Dube and Phiri are linked.

“The State contends that of the R183-million, an amount of R51-million was channelled irregularly through the charged companies. The North West government allegedly appointed SA Express as a service provider to render the service, but this was done without following the proper supply chain management processes.

“This irregularly secured agreement is said to have been signed by the four accused. Mohlokoleng signed on behalf of the Department of Transport as the accounting officer in his capacity as the head of department. The deal was riddled with procurement irregularities and monies were paid for services not rendered,” he said.

The four accused are back in court on 1 December.

North West is now the focus of more than 50 criminal cases involving the theft of public money. There are 17 cases currently enrolled in court, involving 19 people — including a former head of department, three former municipal managers and a mayor. The cases relate to public funds amounting to R53.5-million, and most of the charges relate to fraud and corruption.

The NPA has already finalised 13 of the cases, resulting in five convictions on charges relating to more than R2-billion. There have been two acquittals and eight cases have been withdrawn. DM

