The bullet-riddled car in which German tourist Schnarr Joerg was shot and killed near the Kruger National Park on Monday, 3 October. (Photo: Supplied)

Police say that 75-year-old German tourist Schnarr Joerg was fatally shot, allegedly by a group of criminals on Numbi Road near White River on Monday afternoon at around 4.30pm.

The incident comes at a time when international tourists are flocking to the Kruger National Park. According to Linda Grimbeek, Chief Operating Officer from the Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism (KLCBT), tourism from the European market is at its peak from now until November, while the end-of-year festive season sees greater tourist numbers stemming from the South Africa domestic market.

SAPS Provincial Commissioner: Mpumalanga Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has described the killing as “cruel”.

After wounding Joerg the suspects are said to have fled the scene in their VW Caddy without taking anything from the tourist.

Meanwhile, a delegation of tourism representatives met the family of the deceased on Tuesday.

Explaining the circumstances surrounding the incident, police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said preliminary reports indicate at that time of the incident four tourists from Germany were travelling in a Hyundai H1 on Numbi Road en route to Numbi Gate at Mdluli Safari Lodge.

“They were then stopped by three armed suspects who were driving in a VW Caddy. The suspects are said to have instructed the tourist to open the doors of the vehicle but when the driver reportedly locked all the doors, apparently one of the suspects shot him in the upper body through the window.

“The victims’ vehicle drove in reverse for about 100 metres before crashing into the wall of Heroes Academy. Unfortunately, the driver died on the spot. The suspects are said to have sped off in their vehicle without taking anything from the tourist,” said Mohlala.

The other three occupants of the car were not injured.

Oupa Pilane, Tourism Chair of the KLCBT and national co-chairman of Southern Africa Tourism Services Association said they are deeply saddened by the passing of a German tourist who was the victim of an attempted hijacking in the area.

Grimbeek further underlined that KLCBT believes the reward will help in apprehending suspects. He said that security measures in the area have been beefed up following the incident.

Monday’s shooting is the latest attack on this stretch of road leading to Numbi Gate at Mdluli Safari Lodge. In January this year, a mother and her two children were victims of an attempted hijacking by two men who shot at their vehicle on the R538 near a taxi rank in Mganduzweni between the Numbi Gate and White River.

The family had enjoyed a holiday in the game reserve and were on their way home to Pretoria when the incident occurred. One of the children was injured.

Following a spate of attacks on tourists on the route to Numbi Gate, a meeting was held by KLCBT to address violent crime in the area.

KLCBT, in collaboration with other stakeholders, have been working to protect travellers on the road since April this year, allegedly without incident until Monday’s shooting.

“Yes, for sure this incident will impact tourism. This is an international guest we can’t shy away from. We have seen it happen when a tourist was killed in Cape Town just before Covid-19 on Table Mountain,” Grimbeek said.

In 2019 Russian hiker Ivan Ivanov was robbed and fatally stabbed while walking along Chapman’s Peak in the Table Mountain National Park. His death elicited widespread local and international condemnation.

The severity of the implications of criminality on the tourism industry was amplified recently by chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Tourism, Tandi Mahambehlala, following a presentation made by SAPS on the scourge of violent attacks on the Intercape bus company.

Mahambehlala emphasised that the recent crime stats released by police minister Bheki Cele had triggered uncertainty about visiting South Africa among potential overseas visitors. These acts of criminality also put South Africans in danger. She said criminality destabilised the tourism industry, which subsequently impacted the nation’s GDP.

Lieutenant-General Manamela, condemning Monday’s Mpumalanga shooting said: “This is really cruel and uncalled for, given the economic challenges that our country is facing. When one has tourists then it means the tourism sector is benefitting in a way which in turn gives a boost to our struggling economy.

“We call on our good citizens who might have seen or heard anything about these criminals or the VW Caddy they were driving, to come forward and we promise to swiftly act so that they are brought to justice,” Manamela said.

Police have opened a murder case and immediately launch a manhunt for the suspects who are still at large. Police have urged anyone with information on the incident or whereabouts of the suspects to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send information via the My SAPS app. DM