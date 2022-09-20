X

The Mini Blue Train in Mouille Point — Cape Town’s...

South Africa

GROUNDUP

The Mini Blue Train in Mouille Point — Cape Town’s best-run rail operation

The Mini Blue Train in Mouille Point, Cape Town, has been entertaining children and adults since 19 December 1956. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)
By Ashraf Hendriks for GroundUp
20 Sep 2022
0

Activists protest at Mini Blue Train to highlight Prasa’s failures.

As Metrorail’s service in Cape Town has deteriorated, one train has consistently run on time and safely for over 60 years: the Mini Blue Train in Mouille Point. On Wednesday, about 30 protesters from activist group #UniteBehind held a protest at this train to highlight the breakdown of commuter rail.

To date, there have been no major reports of corruption, theft or arson at the Mini Blue Train. At R35, the five-minute train ride is a little expensive — perhaps because there’s no government subsidy — and the circular track leaves you where you started, but that’s still a better deal than most Metrorail commuters experience. Also, the train fits perfectly on the tracks.

Zuki Vuka of #UniteBehind told the protesters: “The only train that is working is the one behind you.”

She said although it might not be as affordable, it is “functional”.

Protesters wore masks depicting various politicians, including Fikile Mbalula and Dikeledi Magadzi. #UniteBehind is calling on the responsible Members of Parliament to be removed.

mini blue train protest
Commuters wore Fikile Mbalula’s photo on their faces. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

Gabriel Klaasen of the African Climate Alliance explained that climate justice was linked to transportation. “Public transport plays a massive role in protecting our climate,” said Klaasen. He said with the trains down, many people were turning to cars and e-hailing services with worse effects on the environment.

mini blue train achmat
Zackie Achmat, with a photo of Fikile Mbalula on his face, addresses the protesters. Behind the fun was a serious message about the collapse of commuter rail across South Africa. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

Wearing a Mbalula mask, activist Zackie Achmat signed a giant certificate of achievement. It stated: “This certificate is presented to The Blue Train Park. The Only Working Train in South Africa.” DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

