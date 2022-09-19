X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

The news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Zimbabweans trying to leave SA not being turned back, s...

South Africa

GROUNDUP

Update — Zimbabweans trying to leave SA not being turned back, says Home Affairs

A group of Zimbabweans at Beitbridge border in Limpopo. (Photo: Bernard Chiguvare)
By GroundUp Staff
19 Sep 2022
0

The department says people without valid documents are being referred to documentation counters but choose not to go.

On 15 September we reported that Zimbabweans trying to leave South Africa were being turned back at Beitbridge border, apparently by the new Border Management Authority guards in Musina, Limpopo.

People we spoke to were confused and eventually crossed the border through unofficial routes that can be dangerous.

Despite attempts since 5 September asking the Department of Home Affairs to explain or clarify, we had no response.

Two weeks later, the department has now replied, saying “we appeal to the propaganda mill to stop confusing people”.

“Border Guards are doing access control duties at the Beitbridge Border Post and they direct the Zimbabweans wanting to go back to their home country to the relevant queues so that they can be documented in accordance with the Immigration Act. This means that they need to be fingerprinted and have their demographic details taken.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“However, there are people who have refused to be documented on their departure. They believe that now that they are going back home, nobody needs to ask them any questions at our border,” reads the statement.

“Nobody will be allowed to just waltz through our border to and fro without being documented. There are no exceptions in this regard, whether you go through a land port, seaport or an airport. This is regardless of your nationality,” it quotes Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

“There is no way South Africa will refuse anybody from going back home. But similarly, South Africa can’t just allow anybody to move in and out of the country without it being recorded anywhere,” the statement reads. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted