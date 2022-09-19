Springbok Frans Steyn kicks during Round 6 of the Rugby Championship match against the New Zealand All Blacks at CBus Stadium, Queensland, Australia on 2 October 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Dave Hunt)

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has faced a few tricky challenges during the 2022 season, and this weekend he faces another — over flyhalf.

With Damian Willemse ruled out of Saturday’s potential Rugby Championship decider against Argentina in Durban, Nienaber is set to turn to veteran Frans Steyn to start at flyhalf.

Handre Pollard is in England with club side Leicester where he has started rehab for a knee injury, and Elton Jantjies has been excommunicated after off-field transgressions.

Willemse was excellent as starting flyhalf when the Boks beat Australia and Argentina in their last two Tests, but he suffered concussion against the Pumas during last Saturday’s 36-20 win.

Steyn is the only recognised flyhalf remaining in the squad, and even that is a stretch. The one and only time he has started at flyhalf in a Test was against Italy in 2008. He scored a try and kicked three penalties that day, and the Boks won 26-0. But that was a lifetime ago.

Although Steyn’s appearances at flyhalf are limited to the odd 20 minutes as a reserve, it’s not a position that he is totally unfamiliar with, having done the job on numerous occasions at club level.

Nienaber also hinted that scrumhalf Faf de Klerk could fill the role if needed. And Willie le Roux started his career as a flyhalf at Boland more than a decade ago. None of the options is perfect, but under the circumstances, Nienaber’s options are limited.

The coach did not call up provincial flyhalves such as the Stormers’ Manie Libbok, the Bulls’ Chris Smith, or rising Lions star Jordan Hendrikse.

None of the trio has been at any Bok training camps, so assimilating on such short notice would have been difficult.

De Klerk hinted that he was happy to play in the flyhalf channel if needed.

“I played a lot at flyhalf at school and also appeared there regularly at Under-19 level,” De Klerk told the media before last weekend’s win over the Pumas in Buenos Aires.

“When I reached senior level it obviously became less frequent, but I still did play at 10 for the Lions and Sale.

“I’d definitely be comfortable in such a role. Test rugby is obviously another level, but if the team needs me to play there, I would have no objections. It’s no issue at all.

“I’d have to practice more intensely, but if push comes to shove, I’ll be ready to give it my best shot.”

Changes

Nienaber instead called up wings Sbu Nkosi and Kurt-Lee Arendse, while releasing four other players. Arendse has served a suspension following a red card for a dangerous tackle against the All Blacks last month.

Nkosi has overcome a long-term ankle injury and started for the Bulls in their 2022/23 United Rugby Championship opener last weekend.

Meanwhile, Joseph Dweba (hooker), Warrick Gelant (utility back), Elrigh Louw (loose forward) and Salmaan Moerat (lock) have been released to their respective clubs for needed game time.

The Springboks have a one-month break before gathering to prepare for the year-end tour, which will feature Tests against Ireland (5 November), France (12 November), Italy (19 November) and England (26 November), and midweek matches against Munster (10 November) and the Bristol Bears (17 November).

The Springboks are currently tied with New Zealand on 14 log points in the Rugby Championship. Depending on the outcome of the game between New Zealand and Australia, the Boks may need a bonus point win or a victory by a convincing margin against the Pumas, as they currently trail New Zealand by 13 points on difference.

“We have been pretty unlucky on wing in the last few months in terms of injuries, which has forced our hand at giving players such as Kurt-Lee and Canan (Moodie) a chance at international level, and we are pleased with the depth we are now building as we get closer toward the Rugby World Cup next year,” said Nienaber.

“Kurt-Lee had a great debut and played very well against the All Blacks, but he was unfortunately banned, and we are delighted to have him back as he’s a very talented player.

“Sbu has been in our system for several years now and he has recovered from injury, so we are excited to welcome him back. He has shown his class in several big matches, and he brings experience, so he will undoubtedly add great value to the squad.

“This also allows us an opportunity to take stock of the depth we have at wing, as we are now a year out from the Rugby World Cup in France.”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Commenting on the players released to their clubs, Nienaber said since they had an idea of the match 23 they would like to select for Saturday’s rematch against Argentina, it made sense to grant those players an opportunity to build their game time with the year-end tour around the corner.

“This year alone we have given close to 50 players an opportunity to play, so we have certainly ticked the box of creating squad depth, which is one of our key pillars for the team,” said Nienaber.

“We are, however, going into our last match of the Castle Lager Rugby Championship and we think it would be more beneficial for these players to return to their clubs and provinces to gain valuable game time.

“We have a long and challenging year-end tour ahead, which will involve an expanded squad, and we need the players to be match-fit so we can hit the ground running when we depart for the tour.” DM