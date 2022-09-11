Elton Jantjies’ career is unravelling at an alarming rate. The World Cup winner was on Sunday sent home from Argentina after revelations of an affair with a member of the Springbok management emerged in a Sunday newspaper.

According to a detailed account in Rapport newspaper, Jantjies spent several nights in two luxury guest houses in and around Mbombela with Bok nutritionist Zeenat Simjee.

Jantjies is married to Iva Ristic and the couple have three young children.

While the alleged infidelity won’t sit well with some people, the major issue in this incident is not about the private issues between Jantjies and his wife, but about him allegedly failing to pay his bill at one of the establishments. There were also complaints of loud arguments and of the sound of breaking furniture.

“The Springbok management are aware of reports regarding Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee between the training camp in Sabie and the Test match against New Zealand in Mbombela earlier this year,” a Saru statement read

“No team protocols were breached, but the individuals are returning to South Africa to attend to these personal reports and to eliminate any distractions to the team’s preparations for the Test against Argentina.”

How no team protocols were breached, yet the pair were sent home, is odd. Although they were not conducting their alleged affair in the official Bok hotel the fact that Saru has ejected them from the squad implies they broke protocols.

According to the Rapport story, Jantjies and Simjee stayed in two luxurious guesthouses in the days leading up to the first Rugby Championship Test in Mbombela in early August. Jantjies was not included in the squad to play against the All Blacks in that match.

Following their stay, Jantjies left without paying a R26,000 bill to the second establishment. Only after the management complained to Saru was the account later settled.

This is the second high-profile off-field incident involving Jantjies this year. In May he was accused of harassing an air steward on a long-haul flight from Dubai to Johannesburg and also damaging airline property.

Jantjies was arrested and charged with malicious damage to property and the contravention of the Civil Aviation Act on arrival at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Jantjies appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court and was released on R1,000 bail.

The charges were later dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority after an agreement was reached for the player to pay for the damages caused on the flight. DM