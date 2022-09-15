Sandile Ngcobo (33) most recently headed the SA Rugby Sevens academy in Stellenbosch, fostering the next generation of Blitzboks. He now makes the step up to the pinnacle of the Sevens game in South Africa.

“It’s certainly a privilege and honour to be trusted with leading our country and our system,” said Ngcobo upon his unveiling to the media on Thursday.

Ngcobo will be assisted by Philip Snyman, who recently led Uganda to the Commonwealth Games and, more recently, held the reins as Germany’s head coach at the Rugby World Cup Sevens this past weekend.

“We have a system here and these guys came through the system. They’ve been earmarked for a long time. We have our full confidence in both individuals and we’ll support them as we do all our coaches,” said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander about Ngcobo and Snyman.

Coaching pathway

Ngcobo and Snyman were part of the Blitzboks squad that won consecutive World Series titles in 2017 and 2018, with Snyman captaining the Blitzboks in both seasons. The duo then retired from the game and immediately moved into coaching.

Ngcobo hung up his playing boots in 2018 and went into coaching as assistant at the SA Rugby Sevens Academy. He was then promoted to head coach of the Academy in 2021.

Snyman took up a coaching position at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sports Sevens Academy before assisting Uganda towards Commonwealth Games qualification and then joining Germany.

“Any organisation is only as strong as its nursery. And our academy is our nursery. Sandile worked with our players and he knows the systems that we have in play. It was easy for him to come in and take over this role because he’s part of the system already,” said Alexander.

New era

The newly appointed duo are intent on building on the blocks set up by previous coaches of the Springboks Sevens side, instead of breaking it all down and starting over.

“We’re not going to change much. We don’t need to stamp our authority when there is a system in place and there’s a culture in place. As the game evolves, we’ll tweak a few things,” said Ngcobo.

His right-hand man, Snyman, agreed and said that they would continue playing to the team’s strengths.

“The structure is in place and has been in place for the last couple of years. We won’t change a lot of things, but with new personalities and new people coming into the system — and also one or two new players coming in — the dynamics of the team will change. We’ll look into that and play towards our strengths,” said Snyman.

There will be new faces within the Blitzbok playing camp as well, with several senior players moving to the fifteens game.

Sako Makata has signed with the Griquas, while JC Pretorius will play for the Lions, and Muller du Plessis will follow Powell to the Sharks. Angelo Davids, meanwhile, will ply his trade with Western Province again. Cecil Afrika is also likely to say a second and final goodbye.

Ngcobo acknowledged the role of the Academy for filling the gaps left by those no longer available.

“The first thing that we’d like to do is make sure that our cornerstone is our academy and make sure they are at a certain level so the coaches can have a bigger pool for selection,” he said.

“And make sure whoever is making the step up [from the academy] is ready and continues the standard to give the result and implement our processes.”

No fairytale

Ngcobo recognised the role of outgoing coach Powell in his development.

“The psychology and tactics side, [I learned from] coach Neil Powell. In treating players and communicating and getting the best out of players, it was certainly coach Neil,” said Ngcobo.

Powell said farewell to the side last weekend at the Rugby World Cup Sevens where his side finished in seventh place.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t have the fairytale ending that we all were hoping for. But that’s life,” Powell said at the time.

Powell also reflected on his highlights within the Sevens setup — as a player and coach — pointing out a few special moments:

“As a player, the World Series win — the first-ever tournament win — in Wellington when Chester Williams was still the coach and Paul Treu was the captain. That was special… the very first World Series win for South Africa (in 2002),” said Powell, now director of rugby at the Sharks.

“The World Series win in 2009 under coach Paul Treu, Mzwandile Stick was the captain. [That’s] an amazing memory as well.

“In my coaching career, I can still remember my first South African tournament in PE (now Gqeberha). The Thursday before that tournament, Mr Mandela passed away. There was an expectation because we played at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

“I can remember the emotions that went through me that Thursday… there was quite a bit of pressure.

“We then won that tournament at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.”

Powell won the Commonwealth Games in 2014, one year into his coaching stint, and again this year in Birmingham.

“The two Commonwealth Games gold medals were special for different reasons. [The other special moment] was my first World Sevens Series win as a coach (in 2017).” DM