Residents of Charlesville stand on what used to be their homes on Monday 12 September. The dam wall burst in Jagersfontein on Sunday morning. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Daily Maverick photo editor Felix Dlangamandla visited the devastated area on Monday. It was clear that residents who are reeling from shock are left to pick up the pieces after the deadly disaster.

The death toll is still unclear amid conflicting reports, with numbers varying from one to five. More than 500 animals were rescued and some had to euthanised.

The area of Charlesville has been hardest hit. Houses, personal belongings animals have been washed away. Cell phone towers have been damaged and roads cut off. Power and water supplies have been affected.

We have been raising these issues consistently for the past 11 to 12 years that this particular dam which is a few metres away from the community would create problems for our community and it happened this weekend (Kopanong mayor Xolani Tseletsele)

The cell phone towers have been damaged affecting communication, there is no electricity and not a drop of drinkable water. Some of the roads have been cut off (Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers)

Due to the current situation in the Jagersfontein area and inaccessibility of our substation, it is impossible to estimate when supply will be restored or to determine the extent of the damage (Eskom’s Stefanie Jansen van Rensburg)

APPEAL FOR HELP

Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman from Gift of the Givers has called for donations of bottled water, food, blankets and mattresses as well as fodder, antibiotics and special feed for lambs.

“The area of Charlesville appears to be most affected with the sudden collapse of a mining dam wall in Jagersfontein pouring out thousands of litres of sludge. Houses, personal belongings and many sheep have been washed away, three bodies have been discovered and community members are missing. The cell phone towers have been damaged affecting communication, there is no electricity and not a drop of drinkable water. Some of the roads have been cut off,” he said.

“A local church has opened its doors for shelter and accommodation. Immediate requirements include bottled water, bulk food for cooking, blankets, mattresses, clothing, hygiene items, sanitary pads and diapers. Fodder for sheep will also be required. Gift of the Givers teams are currently packing supplies at Bethlehem, Graaff-Reinet, Gqeberha and Cape Town, with the first delivery expected later today in Jagersfontein.

“Gift of the Givers has received requests for assistance from Premier Sefora Ntombela, the SAPS, the farming community and local community members. The heads of the Free State Disaster Management, Markus Butler and Justin Colbert are Gift of the Givers Search and Rescue team members. We will be getting updates directly from them once the network is functional. Arrangements will be made to provide fodder for the sheep,” he said.

Drop off zones are on http://www.giftofthegivers.org/make-a-difference or people can phone 0800 786 911. – Estelle Ellis.