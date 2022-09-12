Damage to the homes and belongings of the community of Charlesville in Jagersfontein, Free State on 11 September 2022. A tailings dam burst at an abandoned nearby mine. Three people have been confirmed dead, along with four people critically injured and 28 hurt. (Photo: Supplied)

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe has declared the Free State flooding from a mine dam wall collapse a disaster after it claimed three confirmed fatalities and several injuries.

The disaster took place in the early hours of Sunday. It is understood that a dam wall collapsed, causing a mudslide near the Jagersfontein area causing flooding in several areas in the town.

In photo and video footage sent to Daily Maverick, residents can be seen expressing shock at the sight of homes, vehicles and livestock being swept away.

Speaking from South Sudan, in a short virtual media briefing, Mantashe said he would abandon his trip and attend to the crisis alongside other officials: “I am just declaring that because of this disaster, I am cutting the trip short to come back home to be part of the management team of this disaster.”

Preliminary report

As of Sunday evening, 28 people were confirmed to have sustained minor injuries, four people are in a critical condition and there are three fatalities, according to a preliminary report from Mantashe. The report also indicated nine houses had been swept away and 20 badly damaged.

Asked if the government would take responsibility and compensate the affected residents, Mantashe said this would be the responsibility of the mine owners, Jagersfontein Development (Pty) Ltd. It is understood that the company, which could not be reached for comment, bought the mine from De Beers, a unit of Anglo American more than 10 years ago.

Free State provincial spokesperson Sipho Towa confirmed the three deaths.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Kopanong municipality Mayor Xolani Tseletsele said residents and the provincial leadership had warned that such a disaster would one day occur, citing several mine dumps which threatened the safety of residents.

“We have been raising these issues consistently for the past 11 to 12 years that this particular dam which is a few metres away from the community would create problems for our community and it happened this weekend.”

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said she had noted the incident with sadness:

“The untold damages in and around the community of Charlesville in Jagersfontein are extensive and have negatively impacted the community. Some people are displaced, others lost property, whilst others are reported injured and missing.”

Meanwhile, MEC for social development in the province, Motlagomang Qabate, indicated that she had immediately dispatched a team of social workers and community development practitioners to assess the impact of the flooding and assistance for the evacuation to safe areas of those affected.

Qabate said social partners including Sassa, the Red Cross and Meals on Wheels had been on the ground making assessments to ensure interventions were immediately put in place and the needed relief would be provided to those affected.

Power failure

Amid the crisis, power utility Eskom announced that it had lost bulk supply to Centlec, the electricity distributor responsible for Jagersfontein town and township.

“In addition, four Eskom customers on the Fauresmith-Spitskop feeder, three customers in the Pompeii-Rietkuil feeder and the Jagersfontein Mine are without supply. We aim to restore electricity supply before the end of the day.”

Eskom’s Rietkuil substation was also engulfed by the mud, resulting in a total loss of bulk supply to Centlec.

“Due to the current situation in the Jagersfontein area and inaccessibility of our substation, it is impossible to estimate when supply will be restored or to determine the extent of the damage. Since Eskom’s telecommunication system is also affected by the flood, the impact on surrounding networks is still unclear,” said Eskom’s Stefanie Jansen van Rensburg. DM