There was good news and bad news for the Proteas. Captain Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa at next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia after overcoming an elbow injury. That’s the good news.

The bad news is that prominent white-ball batter Rassie van der Dussen will miss the tournament because of a broken finger. Van der Dussen sustained the injury during the second Test at Old Trafford of the current series against England.

It’s a serious blow to the team’s batting depth because Van der Dussen has been the standout performer over the past year. But he has run out of time to make the 15-man squad, which starts on 16 October.

Not only is Van der Dussen capable of explosive attacks, he is often the glue that holds the innings together up front. His presence often creates a foundation for the likes of David Miller, and more recently, Tristan Stubbs, to launch assaults late in the innings.

“Temba has recovered well. He has been playing for the Lions in Namibia over the last week and he is good to go,” said CSA convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang at a media briefing to announce the squad.

“Rassie — we are all aware that he broke his finger a week ago. He went for surgery. It will take up to six weeks before he has recovered. Unfortunately, the timing of his injury didn’t come at the right time.”

Van der Dussen’s absence did make life easier for the selectors though, as they were able to include the dangerous Rilee Rossouw in the squad, who otherwise might have missed out.

Opener Reeza Hendricks probably didn’t have a guaranteed ticket to the World Cup until his star turn in the recent T20I series in England and Ireland. Hendricks clocked up four consecutive half-centuries in double quick time and is now an essential part of the team.

Dwaine Pretorius and Wayne Parnell are two seam-bowling all-rounders in the squad, which meant that Andile Phehlukwayo was omitted from the squad. He is one of three reserves for the tournament along with Bjorn Fortuin and Macro Jansen.

“Wayne (Parnell) gives us a different variation upfront, and his performances with the new ball and at the death,” Mpitsang said.

“The way Pretorius has bowled at the middle and the end has stood out. A guy like Andile [Phehlukwayo] had a good run. It’s a good back-up to have.”

All 15 players are capped, with 22-year-old Stubbs receiving his maiden World Cup call-up following an impressive outing in the recent T20I series against England.

Tough decisions

All 18 players are available to play in T20I series against India from 28 September — 4 October, while a 15-strong player squad has been named for the proceeding three-match 50-over series.

“This has been a really tough squad to select, simply because we had so many players in excellent form over the past few months and performing at a level that made the selectors sit up and notice them,” Mpitsang said.

“Someone like Tristan Stubbs who was not in the frame a year ago has done incredibly well to force his way into the mix based on his performances. His selection should be an inspiration for every young player out there.

“We are also delighted to welcome back our captain from injury and we have no doubt his return will further galvanise the team.

“This group of players showed off their brilliant skill and talent when they overcame England in England recently. These sort of performances only bode well for us heading to the World Cup.

“Overall, we are delighted with the mix of players that have been chosen and look forward to watching them represent the country in Australia.”

Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe added: “I would like to congratulate all the players who have made the final cut for the World Cup; every single one of them deserve their place on the plane to Australia.

“The squad covers all bases and provides us with multiple options in every area whether it is batting or bowling. I am confident this group will make South Africans proud when they begin their campaign next month.

“Before that, we have an important tour to India beginning in the coming weeks and this will provide some valuable game time for head coach Mark Boucher and his team to finalise their preparations for the tournament.” DM

Proteas T20 World Cup squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Travelling Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.