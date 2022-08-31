The community of Reiger Park came out in numbers to join the City of Ekurhuleni in a 5km walk against gender-based violence and substance abuse. (Photo: Michelle Banda)

The City of Ekurhuleni on Wednesday hosted a 5km walk to promote awareness about gender-based violence (GBV) and substance abuse in Reiger Park, while also commemorating Women’s Month.

“We strongly condemn gender-based violence and femicide. Today we are waging a war against it,” said Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor Tania Campbell at the start of the walk.

The walk followed a two-day Gauteng provincial government summit on GBV and femicide held in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on Monday and Tuesday, as part of the government’s 365 days of action to fight GBV.

Nonhlanhla Ngwenya, the acting divisional head of the Women’s Directorate in the Office of the Executive Mayor of Ekurhuleni, said they chose Reiger Park because it is a hotspot that has been marginalised.

“Not many programmes are brought to the area. The walk against GBV and substance abuse is an inclusive programme which has managed to bring the different stakeholders into one place.

“The walk and the messages of support will have an impact in the area in terms of curbing the problems. We have brought this walk to bring awareness and solutions to the community. Victims don’t even know how to get help.”

Walk participant Brian Sithole, of the One Strong Voice Foundation, said: “We are here in Reiger Park to support the walk and show solidarity that as the people of this country we stand against these many pandemics of GBV and substance abuse. We are grateful that the masses also came out in numbers in support of this initiative.”

Presidential summit

Meanwhile, it’s been 3½ years since the Presidential Summit Against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, and a GBV and Femicide Council has yet to be established, while the hidden financial costs of gender-based violence to South Africa run into billions of rands.

The effect on lives and communities is even more far-reaching.

Tamsin Pienaar is a trained GBV consultant who works at a community centre in Reiger Park. She said she joined the walk to spread awareness of GBV in her community as she has first-hand experience of the abuses there.

“People don’t recognise Reiger Park as a hotspot of GBV and substance abuse, which is very wrong. Substance or drug abuse is very high in Reiger Park, yet people are not interested in addressing these issues.

“As an example: in our police station, you can’t just go and report a case if you are abused. They give you long processes. They say you have to go to court and get a protection order, especially if it’s domestic violence. Victims end up disinterested in reporting or end up dead because time is wasted in processes.

“Without the sense of urgency… [many] are hesitant to seek help.”

A young person from Reiger Park who participated in the walk, Devine Theron, said: “I really appreciated the walk because Reiger Park needed something like this for our youth’s future’s sake.

“Here in Reiger Park a lot of young people are born into a culture of GBV and substance abuse… [and] fall into the statistics… as both victims and perpetrators. A lot of homesteads are broken as a result. This event… means we can stand together to make a difference and make Reiger Park better for anyone and everyone who lives here.

“For change [to happen], we need more events like these.” DM