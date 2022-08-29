X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free to continue reading.

The news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Investment is a personal choice

And everyone has a different take on what will yield the greatest return. At Daily Maverick, our angle is simple: without a functioning society for your business to operate in, your investment decisions are moot. Our work affects real change, from uncovering corruption in government and big business to exposing crumbling SOEs and demanding accountability. We are working towards a better South Africa so that the country (and your business) can flourish. But we need the help of our readers to continue to do our work.

Here is why being a Maverick Insider is a good investment decision. For R200 per month you get:

  • R200 back in Uber Ride and Uber Eats vouchers
  • An always-on 10% discount at the Daily Maverick shop
  • 50% off tickets to our events
  • The knowledge that you are doing something to improve the business environment and country you work and live in.

Not a bad return, we’d say.

Make a smart investment.
Support Daily Maverick

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Xenophobia and cowardly acts against Zimbabweans must b...

South Africa

DISCRIMINATION OP-ED

Xenophobia and cowardly acts against Zimbabweans must be combatted by all democrats

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu)
By Raymond Suttner
29 Aug 2022
0

Migration between states of southern Africa has a long history, crucial to the development of mining in South Africa and the sheltering of freedom fighters who launched attacks on the apartheid regime from neighbouring states. Times are now hard for all these states, including South Africa and many cross the border simply to survive. This sparks xenophobic attacks that need to be halted.

South Africa reeks with hatred as a range of categories of human beings and organisations are engaged in xenophobic attacks on the most vulnerable sections of our society. These include:

  • Organisations like Operation Dudula, that drives people out of their homes illegally, usurping the power of the state to make some people homeless and fear for their lives.
  • Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba, who upbraids patients in a hospital in her province for ‘using up’ the budget and crowding out the hospitals with migrants from Zimbabwe. The evidence points to other reasons — relating to governance — as to why the budget is a problem in Limpopo. But those who incite or practise xenophobia are generally indifferent to the facts.
  • Random harassment of Zimbabweans, including by traffic officials (reported to me).

It is well known that the Zimbabwean exemption permit (ZEP) is due to be revoked at the end of the year, unless the court case to be heard in October by a full bench of the Gauteng high court throws the proclamation out or refers it back to the department to consult more widely or conduct other processes before the ZEP is put into effect. Such an interim result may be likely if the case succeeds.

In the meantime, many bearers of the ZEP are panicking because they are in most cases without any chance of qualifying for other residence permits, requiring specialised skills that are in short supply in South Africa. However, an atmosphere of hatred towards Zimbabweans appears to have gathered impetus through wide sections of the population with it being common to hear anti-Zimbabwean comments from people to the effect that they should “get out”.

What I would not have conceded some time ago now appears to be true, that the masses, i.e. ordinary working or unemployed people of South Africa from a range of sectors may now in significant numbers be part of those who believe in driving out foreign-born Africans, in this case, particularly Zimbabweans. This means that the anti- Zimbabwean message that was initiated from the top, from sections of the leadership, may have become a “common sense” position among the population as a whole, that “they must go”.

In the absence of leadership that offers a contrary position, that argues for a universal notion of freedom, for a humanistic notion of who is legitimately present within our borders in accordance with the declaration of the Constitution and the Freedom Charter that “South Africa belongs to all who live in it”, xenophobia thrives.

In the absence of that commonality, that shared belief system and a leadership that is in fact complicit in or part of those who incite xenophobic actions, it is aiming to expel foreign-born Africans and other foreign-born people. They are driven out of streets, out of trading, out of townships, out of hospitals, out of other places where they can eke out a living or find shelter.

The continued surge of xenophobia is a particularly morbid symptom of the current crisis of democracy in South Africa. It is part of the decadence that comprises the erosion of the democratic hope many had in 1994.

For most people, it does not appear that there is a sense of common humanity and shared destiny anymore. One encounters or reads in the media people speaking of “our borders”, “we’re a sovereign state”, and “we must protect our borders” — or “no state allows anyone to come into its borders as they like” and a whole lot of other legal cliches that add nothing to any potential debate and understanding.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

But the truth of the matter is that the xenophobic terrorisation against foreign-born Africans does not distinguish between documented and undocumented Africans.

Xenophobia, as with all forms of racism, distinguishes between rich and poor because the target is primarily the poorest of the poor, who are also black. It does not target those who are foreign-born but live in the leafy suburbs or patronise restaurants in the wealthier parts of Johannesburg. It targets the most vulnerable section of the population.

And that is part of the cowardice that accompanies xenophobia. Many who take part in these attacks are churchgoers or people who follow one or other religion. If one looks at the teachings of every religion in the world, one will see that “welcoming the stranger” is an integral part of their belief system, whether it is Judaism, Christianity, Islam, or virtually any other one, and African customary belief systems, of course, are suffused with notions of ubuntu, which are in themselves totally antagonistic to throwing strangers out into the cold. It is also central to the classical teachings of Marxism, long forgotten by the SACP, who show no solidarity with those under attack now.

It is alleged by the Home Affairs Department that conditions have improved in Zimbabwe sufficiently for people to safely return and with an economy that is repaired. It does not conform with reports that one has on an almost daily basis, on repression against anyone who opposes the Emmerson Mnangagwa-led Zanu-PF government in Zimbabwe.

It does not conform with reports of the socio-economic crisis of Zimbabwe. We have a socio-economic crisis here. But it is nothing compared to that in Zimbabwe. The claim that it’s safe for these people to go back to Zimbabwe is not scientifically based. It is a throwaway remark, which is just a fig leaf to cover the act of aggression against the most vulnerable among us, who are scapegoated for economic woes brought about to a large extent by government.

It is also claimed that jobs in South Africa must be reserved for South Africans. Not only Home Affairs and the Labour and Employment departments, but also the EFF has taken it upon itself to examine the extent to which foreign-born people occupy positions in businesses at certain shopping centres. New legislation will narrow opportunities for those migrants who escape expulsion.

It is true that people from Zimbabwe are highly represented in some enterprises, like the restaurant trade. That is not a job that most South Africans want, because they prefer to be with their families at dinner time. It is for that reason that one will find that there are more Zimbabweans than South Africans working long hours in restaurants.

Xenophobia relates to the notion of who can consider South Africa or any particular country to be their home. It defines those who are entitled to this, as people who are South African citizens, or those who for various reasons have become documented as legally entitled to be in the country.

It is true that certain rights are only accessible for citizens. But most of the rights in the Constitution are accessible to all who happen to be in South Africa at a particular moment. These include freedom from arbitrary arrest, the right to emergency health treatment, and a number of other rights in the Bill of Rights.

The notion of “home” being one restricted to claims by those who are South African citizens runs against well-established ethics that were essential to some of the great leaders of the liberation Struggle in South Africa and the ethos of the Struggle itself.

It is unimaginable to think that people like Nelson Mandela, Oliver Tambo, Walter and Albertina Sisulu, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dr Yusuf Dadoo and others would advocate or implement notions of xenophobia.

The other question that arises is that there is something essentially uncaring, sadistic and callous in the way in which foreign migrants are treated, who are bundled out of the country wherever it’s possible.

Treating people in this dehumanised way is a replication of patterns of conduct that were rejected, being central to the repudiation of apartheid in the liberation Struggle. Xenophobic conduct is a species of racism, comprising a racist discourse and institutionalised racist practices.

The resort to legality is fake. When they say, “Zimbabweans out!” or “foreigners out!”, they do not ask them for documents. They just want them out. And most of the attacks on foreign migrants are not based on accurate information as to how many migrants there are and whether or not they are documented or undocumented.

These are simply targeting the most vulnerable sections of the population. That again, is a replication of the practices of apartheid. At an earlier time, the ANC-led liberation movement rose primarily in defence of the marginalised. This same liberation movement has now been transformed, we know, not only into an aggressive and violent state targeting the vulnerable. In the case of xenophobia, it is itself perpetrating elements of the racist and violent practices of apartheid for whose defeat so many people died. DM

Raymond Suttner is an emeritus professor at the University of South Africa. He served lengthy periods in prison and house arrest for underground and public anti-apartheid activities. His writings cover contemporary politics, history, and social questions, especially issues relating to identities, violence, gender and sexualities. His books include Recovering Democracy in South Africa, The ANC Underground and Inside Apartheid’s Prison, all published by Jacana Media. His twitter handle is @raymondsuttner.

This article first appeared on Creamer Media’s polity.org.za

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted