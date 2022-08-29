X

South Africa: The safe investment bet?

Business Maverick

DAILY MAVERICK EVENT

South Africa — the safe investment bet?

From left: Business Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka, Chief Executive of Pan-African Investment and Research Services Iraj Abedian and Chief Sustainability Office at Ninety One Nazmeera Moola at the Daily Maverick event organised by Business Maverick titled 'South Africa: The safe investment bet?' at the Homecoming Centre on Wednesday, 27 July 2022, in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Ray Mahlaka
29 Aug 2022
0

Business Maverick recently held a first in-person event in Cape Town, bringing together its avid readers with South Africa’s leading investment experts. 

Business Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka was in conversation with Nazmeera Moola of Ninety One and Iraj Abedian of Pan-African Investment and Research Services about whether South Africa is investable at the moment. Although South Africa has many difficult moments, with worsening power cuts and increasing political and economic uncertainty, Moola and Abedian believe the country is a safe destination for investors. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Decent investment returns can be generated from South Africa — the universe of investment opportunities in the country remains large while capital markets are deep and stable. The grass is not greener on the other side, say Moola and Abedian, as the rest of the world is becoming complex and heading for dark times. DM

This event was made possible thanks to Sotheby’s International Realty.

Gallery

