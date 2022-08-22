First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

What occupies the Daily Maverick brain?

Here is an illustration. Our role is to defend democracy. You do not need to read the news every day, but we do need to report on it.

If you value the work we do, then help us continue our work by becoming a Maverick Insider member.

Only 18,000 of 8.2 million monthly visitors contribute R200 or less each month to ensure we can keep our journalism free for everyone. Join them.

Become an Insider
Diagram of the Daily Maverick Brain

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
‘Roadkill’ rage: Steenhuisen says it was a ‘bad j...

South Africa

TONE-DEAF POLITICS

‘Roadkill’ rage: Steenhuisen says his remark was just a ‘bad joke’, but activists accuse him of ‘misogyny’ and ‘hypocrisy’

DA leader John Steenhuisen has swatted aside criticism of his 'roadkill' remark. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)
By Victoria O'Regan
22 Aug 2022
0

While DA leader John Steenhuisen has doubled down on the ‘roadkill’ reference he made about a former partner on a lifestyle podcast last week, gender activists have accused him of being ‘hostile’ and ‘aggressive’.

DA leader John Steenhuisen has tried to deflect criticism of a reference to his ex-wife as “roadkill” by claiming it was a joke and that he was appearing on a lighthearted show. But gender activists say the comparison “even in jest, falls far short of standards of responsible and gender-sensitive political leadership.” 

Steenhuisen was a guest on an episode of the well-known Podcast and Chill last week, when host MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho asked him what he understood roadkill to be. Steenhuisen replied: “It sounds a lot like my ex-wife.”

In the episode released on Thursday, Steenhuisen’s response elicited roars of laughter from MacG and co-host Sol Phenduka. The DA leader did himself no favours by following up with “flat chicken”. 

Responding to queries on Sunday, Steenhuisen told Daily Maverick: “I fully understand that the joke may have been in bad taste to some, but it is important to note that the podcast is a lighthearted and comedic take on current affairs and politics in South Africa where politicians are encouraged to show a lighter side of themselves.” 

Steenhuisen said he “thoroughly enjoyed” his time on the podcast and felt “that it is vital that we use these platforms to break down barriers and talk to each other as South Africans”.

“I think it is more telling that the South African media have chosen to focus on one bad joke, rather than the hour-long discussion around issues facing young black South Africans, which hundreds of thousands of voters actively engaged with from across the country,” he added. 

Daily Maverick understands there is considerable unhappiness among some within the party’s internal structures over Steenhuisen’s comment and his decision to participate in a podcast notorious for misogyny in the first place. 

However, Steenhuisen’s chief of staff, Ryan Smith, said that to his knowledge “there have been no complaints laid against [Steenhuisen] following his comment”.

Podcaster MacG has fostered a reputation as a crude interviewer with a notable disregard for women and the LGBTQI+ community, and a line of questioning that has landed many of his guests in hot water. 

Other politicians, including EFF leader Julius Malema and ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe, have appeared on the podcast too.

Sex, drugs and rotten trolls: Celebrity gossipers send digital standards down the tubes

Steenhuisen’s remark unleashed a tsunami of backlash on social media, after the DA promoted the clip on Twitter. 

Amid the outrage, there were also many users who lauded the DA leader for his “candidness”.

“As a politician, I am not perfect. I make mistakes, and I may also make bad jokes. I accept that. But what this podcast has shown is that South Africans are clearly desperate to see a more honest, humane and relatable side to our politicians instead of the image that is overly curated by the media and its own agenda,” Steenhuisen told Daily Maverick. 

Speaking to Daily Maverick about the politician’s remarks, professor of political science and SARChI Chair in Gender Politics at Stellenbosch University, Amanda Gouws, said: “Roadkill is something that’s dead, right? So maybe he wishes her – the mother of his children – dead. In a country where there is so much violence against women, a comment like this is not funny, it’s misogynistic.”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Researcher in gender violence at Wits University Lisa Vetten told Daily Maverick that comparing his ex-wife to roadkill “shows a very high degree of hostility”, and “is dehumanising and aggressive”. 

“To describe someone who is alive in that way, you could say, carries an undertone of wishing they were dead.”

Labelling his comment as nothing more than a “bad joke”, Steenhuisen therefore “likens misogyny to lightheartedness”, Gouws explained. She added that the comments made by social media users who appear to be laughing at Steenhuisen’s “joke”, “shows us how normalised this type of verbal violences is”. 

Women’s Day 2022: Just another day on the island of Lord of the Flies

The remark – coming from a politician, the leader of the DA – is “such bad taste and so inappropriate and unacceptable” that Gouws believes it is likely that the party has lost some women voters.

Echoing Gouws’s remarks, director of the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children Bernadine Bachar said: “It behoves our political leadership to stand firmly and indisputably against misogyny and the harmful values that underpin the patriarchy. The comparison, even in jest, falls far short of standards of responsible and gender-sensitive political leadership.” 

Referring to several examples where Steenhuisen has publicly called out sexism, misogyny and chauvinism, Vetten said his comment makes him a hypocrite. 

The DA leader’s remarks come after the party started a petition calling for Bheki Cele’s resignation as police minister, after he stated during an interview on eNCA that a 19-year-old woman was lucky to be raped by one man, while others had been raped by 10 men – referring to the rape of eight women in Krugersdorp

The DA slammed Cele for not apologising for his comment and President Cyril Ramaphosa for not reprimanding him. 

“It is time for the SAPS to be led by a serious and skilled minister – not a clueless, irresponsible misogynist,” the party said

Co-founder and co-executive director of Sonke Gender Justice Bafana Khumalo said the organisation is “appalled by the insensitive comments” uttered by the leader of the official opposition.

This coming from a leader who barely a few days ago launched a campaign against the minister of police who himself had uttered unfortunate statements about rape in the aftermath of the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp few weeks ago,” said Khumalo.

Khumalo called on Steenhuisen to apologise for his “senseless commentary” and for his party to hold him accountable. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted