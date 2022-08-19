First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

What’s cooking today: Steak and kidney pie

UPPER CRUST

Tony Jackman’s steak and kidney pie. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
19 Aug 2022
0

A good steak and kidney pie must have steak, kidney, onions, and a lovely crunchy pie crust. But there’s much more that goes into making it truly delicious.

My steak and kidney pie is made with rump steak and ox kidney, moistened with beer and Port, and flavoured with Hot English mustard, Worcestershire sauce, rosemary, and garlic. But for the garlic, it’s a truly British affair. This recipe accompanies this column.

Ingredients

2 onions, sliced

2 garlic cloves, chopped

750 g lean rump, cubed

500 ox kidney, trimmed and diced

Butter

340 ml beer

250 ml beef stock

¼ cup of Port

1 heaped tsp hot English mustard

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

2 or 3 rosem

ary sprigs

Salt

Black pepper

250 g button mushrooms

1 packet of frozen puff pastry or 1 recipe hot water pie crust

Method

Trim the kidneys by peeling off the outer membrane and trimming away the whitish core. Chop the flesh into small pieces. Sauté onions in butter with garlic. Remove to a side dish. Cube the beef and brown it in batches. Return the onion to the pot and add the beer and chopped kidneys. Stir in the mustard. Add the stock, Port, Worcestershire sauce, rosemary, and season with salt and plenty of pepper to taste. Return the beef to the pot. Bring to a simmer and cook gently on a very low heat until the beef is tender, about 2 hours. Be careful that the sauce does not cook away, which it will if the heat is too high. Stir it now and then. Melt more butter in a heavy pan and add quartered mushrooms. Cook until they release their juices, then cook those juices away. Season with salt and pepper and add to the cooked beef, stirring to combine. 

Grease a large pie dish (or two smaller ones, as I did). Spoon in the filling, including plenty of the sauce. Roll out the pastry and cut a round about 3 cm wider than the dish. Place the round over the top and crimp it all round to the edges of the dish. Cut 3 or 4 “leaves” of pastry to decorate the centre. Beat an egg and brush it all over the pastry top. Place the leaves at the centre and brush over them too. Use a small, sharp knife to make an incision right in the middle. 

Bake at 200℃ for 20 to 25 minutes or until the crust is crisp and golden brown. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is available in the DM Shop. Buy it here

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

Gallery

