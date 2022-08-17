First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

What occupies the Daily Maverick brain?

Here is an illustration. Our role is to defend democracy. You do not need to read the news every day, but we do need to report on it.

If you value the work we do, then help us continue our work by becoming a Maverick Insider member.

Only 18,000 of 8.2 million monthly visitors contribute R200 or less each month to ensure we can keep our journalism free for everyone. Join them.

Become an Insider
Diagram of the Daily Maverick Brain

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Richmond is a culture town worth the stop

Maverick Life

MAVERICK MAPPER

Richmond, between Johannesburg and Cape Town – a culture town worth the stop

Hanging out and catching the sunset along Richmond’s main drag. Image: Chris Marais
By Chris Marais
17 Aug 2022
0

Richmond is where modern art, literature, history and fine dining combine for a classic visitor experience.

Richmond lies just off the N1 and almost halfway between Johannesburg and Cape Town.

In the past, the town had little to offer passing motorists, except for a chance to refuel, grab a snack and continue their journeys north or south. Modern-day Richmond is worth at least two days of a traveller’s time, in terms of a range of activities, overnight stays and dining choices.

The Horse Museum on Loop Street used to be a school for the orphaned and the underprivileged. It was converted into a horse museum (one of only two of its kind in the world) in 1963. Apart from all things equestrian, the museum also offers Victorian-era lifestyle displays and an intriguing legend of an in-house ghost. 

Richmond is known for its bookshops and collectibles.
Richmond is known for its bookshops and collectibles. Image: Chris Marais
The Richmond Horse Museum is one of only two of its kind in the world.
The Richmond Horse Museum is one of only two of its kind in the world. Image: Chris Marais

Right next door is another museum full of interesting oddments that will keep browsers occupied for hours: South African (Anglo-Boer) War gravestones, a relic from the old cool drink factory, cuttings about an infamous local murder, a collection of vinyl albums of popular music from 50 years ago, and an enormous whale vertebra with flensing knife and harpoon.

Even the Info Centre across the road is packed with memorabilia sure to catch visitors’ attention.

Further on along Loop Street is the reading room for the Bookbedonnerd Literary Festival, which used to take place every October. This festival has seen the literary likes of playwright Athol Fugard, academic Professor Jonathan Jansen, poet Clinton du Plessis, author Rian Malan and activist Breyten Breytenbach over the past decade.

The MAPSA bookbinders next to the most amazing art gallery in the Karoo. Richmond Northern Cape
The MAPSA bookbinders next to the most amazing art gallery in the Karoo.
Image: Chris Marais
Browsing for second-hand reading treasures in Richmond.
Browsing for second-hand reading treasures in Richmond. Image: Chris Marais

Nearby is the unusual and visually stunning MAPSA Gallery and book-binding centre, where a team of Richmond women produce works of art in book form, using Japanese paper-craft techniques to bind pages into books, covered in recycled flour, maize and sugar bags.

The old Masonic Hotel in Richmond has been transformed into another small enterprise that creates local jobs: Karoo Creations, which produces top-end duvets made from sheep’s wool.

At the edge of town is the Hope Centre, which feeds more than 200 Richmond children on most weekdays. The centre is funded by the American Rotary organisation, and also cultivates its own vegetable plot.

About 18km to the north on the national highway stands the Karoo Padstal, owned and staffed by Richmond people. The upmarket farm stall has developed into a central source for regional products. 

The gang behind the grub at the world-class Richmond Padstal.
The gang behind the grub at the world-class Richmond Padstal. Image: Chris Marais

If you make something authentic from the Karoo, this is your shop window. If you’re motoring down or up the N1, this is your oasis of coffee, upmarket edibles and all manner of Karoo goods. There’s even a world-class chef in the kitchen! DM/ML

What to do

Modern Art Project: 073 436 4413

Richmond Horse Museum: 072 629 0742; email [email protected].

Richmond Books & Prints: 081 270 8827; email [email protected].

Die Vetmuis Restaurant: 082 380 1196

Pat’s Kitchen (Saddles Bar): 053 693 0142 or 073 406 4643

Richmond Trading Post (Tourist Info & Antiques): 082 797 2018; email [email protected]

Karoo Padstal (Open Mon-Sat): 081 219 2890 

Richmond Meats & Deli: 082 554 8477 or 053 693 0037; email [email protected].

Karoo Creations: 076 886 0262

Bookbedonnerd Festival: The 2022 festival may have been cancelled – check before you go. 

***

Where to stay

The Richmond Café and Rooms: 079 755 8285

Karoo Manor: 082 498 8650

Bloemhof Karoo Farmstay: 082 449 7700

Three Birds Country House: 079 529 5660 

“Karoo Roads”, “Karoo Roads II” and “Moving to the Platteland” by By Chris Marais and Julienne du Toit book covers.
“Karoo Roads”, “Karoo Roads II” and “Moving to the Platteland” by Chris Marais and Julienne du Toit book covers.

For an insider’s view on life in the Karoo, get the Three-Book Special of Karoo Roads I, Karoo Roads II and Moving to the Platteland – Life in Small Town South Africa by Julienne du Toit and Chris Marais for only R720, including courier costs in South Africa. For more details, contact Julie at [email protected]

In case you missed it, also read Loeriesfontein — home of the giant steel flowers

Loeriesfontein — home of the giant steel flowers

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted