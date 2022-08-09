First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

She doesn’t understand why, of our eight million monthly readers, only 0.2% are Maverick Insiders.

We’ve seen our reader numbers grow by millions this year. That tells us our strategy is working: by keeping our journalism free, more people can access the truth. But it’s that 0.2%’s contribution, from as little as R75 per month, that keeps Daily Maverick’s journalism going and growing.

Consider joining Maverick Insider, and be the Pawsome person Biscuit knows you are.

Join our Cause
Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Loeriesfontein — home of the giant steel flowers

Maverick Life

ESCAPE

Loeriesfontein — home of the giant steel flowers

The windpumps at Loeriesfontein – part of the Fred Turner Museum grounds. Image: Chris Marais
By Chris Marais
09 Aug 2022
0

A museum dedicated to windpumps is the star attraction in this Namaqualand village.

There is no better starting point to explore the history of the windpump in South Africa than Loeriesfontein in the Northern Cape Karoo. A collection of 27 old windpumps is arrayed there, creaking and straining at their chains outside the Fred Turner Culture and History Museum.

Their rudder-like steel tails proclaim many brand names that have long passed into memory. Here is a Gearing Self-Oiled, an Ace, an Atlas, a Massey Harris, a Conquest, a Hercules, a Spartan, a Vetsak President, a Gypsy Wonder, a Springbok, an Eclipse, a Malcomess, a North, a Beatty Pumper, a Dandy and nearly a dozen more. In the springtime, they all stand amidst the famous daisy blooms of Namaqualand.

Loeriesfontein – slow-paced country style of living.
Loeriesfontein – slow-paced country style of living. Image: Chris Marais

There are two other windpump museums in the world. One is outside a town called Foremost, in Canada’s Alberta province. The other is in the United States, where 53 specimens stand tethered outside the Mid-America Windmill Museum in Kendallville, Indiana.

Fred Turner was a travelling Bible salesman and devout Baptist. In 1894, he settled here and built a trading store in what was then the middle of nowhere. It was Loeriesfontein’s first permanent structure, and now houses a Spar supermarket. 

The late museum curator, Ben Daniels, uncovered the history of Fred Turner’s old smouswa (trader’s wagon) sold in 1919 to Jan Visser for £90. The Visser family used it for travelling to communion (nagmaal), for visiting friends, and for transporting sheep. That wagon made it three times over the Kamiesberg and through Bitterfontein all the way to Hondeklipbaai.

Fred Turner’s wandering life echoes that of the trekboers (nomadic farmers) of long ago, before the time of windpumps.

Flashing blades – the extraordinary windpump display at the Fred Turner Museum.
Flashing blades – the extraordinary windpump display at the Fred Turner Museum. Image: Chris Marais

The trekboers were subsistence livestock farmers who moved from the Dutch-colonised Cape into the Great Karoo from around 1760 onwards. They competed directly for water and grazing with the indigenous Khoi pastoralists and the nomadic San Bushmen hunters. 

James Walton, on writing a book called The Windpumps of South Africa in 1998, issued a plea that somewhere a museum be set up to preserve them. Loeriesfontein was the only town to heed his call, and now outside the old museum they stand like giant steel flowers, facing the wind.

The little Namaqualand village first made world headlines in February 1951, when Loeriesfontein local Johanna Lombard gave birth (in nearby Calvinia) to quadruplets: Klasie, De Waal, Jan and De Villiers.

The Philadelphia Enquirer caught up with the six-year-olds in 1957. The US newspaper reported that the Lombard Quads used to sing and rock each other to sleep at night. 

Old clay baking oven in action at the Fred Turner Museum.
Old clay baking oven in action at the Fred Turner Museum. Image: Chris Marais
A diorama of the inside of a trekboer’s tent.
A diorama of the inside of a trekboer’s tent. Image: Chris Marais
The Quiver Tree Forest between Loeriesfontein and Nieuwoudtville.
The Quiver Tree Forest between Loeriesfontein and Nieuwoudtville. Image: Chris Marais

Another item of interest for travellers coming up the R357 from Nieuwoudtville is the Quiver Tree Forest about 40km south of Loeriesfontein. The forest is situated on the north-facing slope of a range of hills and is accessible from the gravel road below.

Where to stay

Loeriesfontein Windpump Guest House; Tel: 083 722 9065
Malalla Guest House; Tel: 027 662 1001
Loeriesfontein Hotel & Tourist Info; Tel: 027 662 1001. DM/ ML

“Karoo Roads”, “Karoo Roads II” and “Moving to the Platteland” by By Chris Marais and Julienne du Toit book covers.
“Karoo Roads”, “Karoo Roads II” and “Moving to the Platteland” by Chris Marais and Julienne du Toit book covers.

For an insider’s view on life in the Karoo, get the three-book special of Karoo Roads I, Karoo Roads II and Moving to the Platteland – Life in Small Town South Africa by Julienne du Toit and Chris Marais for only R720, including courier costs in South Africa. For more details, contact Julie at [email protected]; for more information, contact the Northern Cape Tourism Authority. 

In case you missed it, also read Loxton: Where you’ll find writers, rabbits and rocks made of iron

Loxton: Where you’ll find writers, rabbits and rocks made of iron

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted