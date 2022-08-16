The new figures were revealed by the Investigating Directorate’s (ID’s) national spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka, after the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court deferred examination of the SA Police Service’s personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts and procurement of plumbing materials to 13 October 2022 to allow the defence to consult.

The new figure for wasteful expenditure was uncovered following the ID’s initial probe.

“The matter was initially enrolled as a R1.9-million case, but has now escalated to R8.5m with two further contracts amounting to R4.1m and R2m, respectively, and a plumbing materials contract for R120,000,” Seboka said.

The cases arises from charges of corruption, theft, fraud and forgery against the former head of the police supply chain, Brigadier James Ramanjalum, and 14 others.

They are charged with having unlawfully benefitted from the supply of latex gloves to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Following an investigation by the ID, Ramanjalum and his 14 co-accused were arrested on 7 February 2022 for allegedly enabling a supplier to unduly benefit from the procurement of latex gloves in April 2020 for the police nationally.

On Ramanjalum’s role, the State contends he is guilty of receiving unauthorised gratification and playing a significant role in the alleged PPE corruption.

Six months later, further investigations by the ID have resulted in more accused joining the original 15 in the dock. The new accused are Abigayke Essau, Prinesh Naidoo, Jane Mthembu and two companies, Impokane General Trade and Distribution and Imbobezi Enterprises. There are now 26 accused facing these charges.

“The arrests follow an investigation into the capture of the SAPS procurement and supply chain to aid front companies to score lucrative contracts and facilitate kickbacks to SAPS senior officials,” Seboka said.

Ramanjalum, Seboka added, after twice failing to be granted bail, has notified the court that he plans to apply for bail for a third time in the Commercial Crimes Court based on new facts.

Along with former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and his co-accused, Ramanjalum is also implicated in an alleged fraudulent tender to supply emergency equipment to the police in 2016.

The R8.5-million fraud and corruption case will be back in court on 13 October. DM