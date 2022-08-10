Ramaphosa's energy plan Webinar banner

Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

She doesn’t understand why, of our eight million monthly readers, only 0.2% are Maverick Insiders.

We’ve seen our reader numbers grow by millions this year. That tells us our strategy is working: by keeping our journalism free, more people can access the truth. But it’s that 0.2%’s contribution, from as little as R75 per month, that keeps Daily Maverick’s journalism going and growing.

Consider joining Maverick Insider, and be the Pawsome person Biscuit knows you are.

Join our Cause
Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
What’s cooking today: Prawn pasta with lemon, garlic...

TGIFOOD

PASTA PRONTO

What’s cooking today: Prawn pasta with lemon, garlic and chilli

Tony Jackman’s prawn pasta with lemon, garlic and chilli, served in a pasta bowl from Mervyn Gers Ceramics. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
10 Aug 2022
0

This recipe is quick and easy, but classy and stylish. The prawns are simply fried in olive oil with garlic and chilli, then incorporated with the cooked pasta along with lemon and pasta water. No cream, no Parmesan, no fuss.

The prawns in this recipe are those that are somewhat clunkily named “prawn meat” in the frozen section of the supermarket. It’s a misnomer: they’re whole tails, deveined and shelled. They have been blanched before being frozen, but they nevertheless need to be cooked. I fried them quickly, turning them once.

The pasta is cavatappi (cute little curved spirals, not the screw-like ones that look like you could use them to fix a painting to the wall). But you could use another kind of small pasta.

Ingredients

500 g blanched prawns (peeled, deveined)

250 g cavatappi (pasta spirals)

3 garlic cloves, chopped

2 red chillies, seeded and chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

Fruity olive oil

Ordinary olive oil

Coriander leaves

1 ladleful of pasta water

A generous drizzling of top quality olive oil

Salt

Black pepper

Method

Defrost the prawns by soaking them in cold water in the (clean) sink, then drain thoroughly. Once drained, pat them dry.

Cook the pasta until al dente, then reserve a ladleful of the pasta water. Drain the pasta.

Add the chopped garlic and chilli to ordinary olive oil in a heavy pan and bring it to a moderate heat. Fry the prawns in batches, with space in between them. Remove and fry the rest. Season with salt and black pepper as you go.

Scrape the pan after cooking the prawns, then add the pasta water and lemon juice and deglaze. Add the drained pasta, a generous drizzling of a fruity olive oil such as Babylonstoren coratina or frantoio, and the juice of half a lemon. Serve, garnished with chopped coriander. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is available in the DM Shop. Buy it here

Mervyn Gers Ceramics supplies dinnerware for the styling of some TGIFood shoots. For more information, click here.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

SUBSCRIBE to TGIFood here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted