Burglars stole $600,000 from Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm Phala Phala, says N24 report

Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's president, during a Bloomberg Television interview at the South Africa Investment Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Image: Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
10 Aug 2022
(Bloomberg) --Burglars took $600,000 in cash from a game farm owned by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, far less than the amount that had been previously speculated to have been stolen, News24 reported, without saying where it got the information.

The money was the proceeds from the sale of a buffalo to an unidentified buyer from Dubai, the Johannesburg-based news website said. The cash had been stored in a cupboard, it said.

Ramaphosa's Farmgate scandal – a timeline of what we know (and don't know) so far

South African former spy chief Arthur Fraser laid charges against Ramaphosa in June alleging that the theft of more than $4 million that was hidden inside furniture at the game farm had not been properly reported. Ramaphosa has refused to answer any questions about the incident, including those posed to him by lawmakers, though he has submitted responses to the nation’s graft ombudsman that haven’t been made public.

Fraser’s allegations had raised speculation that Ramaphosa may have breached South Africa’s foreign currency and tax laws.

Ramaphosa’s spokesman, Vincent Magwenya, said by text message that while he couldn’t confirm the amount cited by News24, his office has “always said the amount given by Fraser is exaggerated.”

 

Cyril Ramaphosa 'itching' to speak about Phala Phala robbery, says Mondli Gungubele

 

The mobile phone of Hendrik von Wielligh, Ramaphosa’s farm manager who News24 said received the $600,000, was switched off when Bloomberg called. DM/BLOOMBERG

By Paul Richardson/© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

