First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

She doesn’t understand why, of our eight million monthly readers, only 0.2% are Maverick Insiders.

We’ve seen our reader numbers grow by millions this year. That tells us our strategy is working: by keeping our journalism free, more people can access the truth. But it’s that 0.2%’s contribution, from as little as R75 per month, that keeps Daily Maverick’s journalism going and growing.

Consider joining Maverick Insider, and be the Pawsome person Biscuit knows you are.

Join our Cause
Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Activists launch #PatrickMustFall campaign

South Africa

GROUNDUP

Activists launch #PatrickMustFall campaign

About 50 women from the Cape Flats held a picket at the Constantia traffic circle on Monday morning. The Women's Day protest was to raise awareness for food security, unemployment and violence against women. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)
By Ashraf Hendriks for GroundUp
09 Aug 2022
0

Dozens of women from the Cape Flats protested in Constantia on Monday.

Xoliswa Ngqola is a single mother of two children, aged 10 and 13. She sometimes sends her children hungry to school. When they come home, she puts a pot of water on the stove to boil. They think their mom is busy cooking dinner. She tells them she’s cooking beans and it will take a long time. “That pot of water will cook the whole day until they fall asleep,” she says.

Ngqola is unemployed. She has been struggling to get ID documents for her children. As a result, the family does not receive child grants. She relies on her sister for support.

Ngqola joined about 50 women carrying empty plates and pots and placards, picketing at the Constantia traffic circle on Monday morning ahead of Women’s Day. A large banner placed on the circle read: “Empty promises, empty pots.” Another said: “Inequality is violence against women.” The protest was under the hashtag “#PatrickMustFall” – Patrick meaning the patriarchy.

“So many people are going hungry. So many women are struggling to keep abreast due to unemployment,” said Kashiefa Achmat, chairperson of the Housing Assembly for the Cape Flats.

Achmat said many families can’t buy staples such as mielie meal and rice. She said unused land in communities should be turned over to farming.

“There’s no job creation. Nothing is happening,” said Achmat.

Henrietta Abrahams, chairperson of the Bonteheuwel Development Forum, said they chose to protest in Constantia because “we want to come to the privileged and let them know that they are part of supporting the system of capitalism and of patriarchy making them feel safe and secure against us, the poor”.

“We’re here to explain to these people that there shouldn’t be a ‘them’ and an ‘us’ … Inequality is violent. Poverty is violent,“ said Abrahams.

The protest was arranged by various community-based organisations on the Cape Flats, including the Security & Safety Patrol Delft, the Housing Assembly, the Bonteheuwel Development Forum, Hope for the Future, and the Food Sovereignty Campaign.

This article was first published by Ground Up

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted