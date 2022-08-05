First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

She doesn’t understand why, of our eight million monthly readers, only or 0.2% are Maverick Insiders. We’ve explained to her that it’s because not everyone can afford to contribute financially. But she’s a dog, she doesn’t understand.

We do. That’s why we haven’t (and won’t) erect a paywall. We’ve seen our reader numbers grow by millions this year. That tells us that our strategy is working: by keeping our journalism free, more people can access the truth. But it’s that 0.2%’s contribution, from as little as R75 per month, that keeps Daily Maverick’s journalism going and growing.

Maybe you read us once a day, maybe once a week. Perhaps you read us even less frequently than that, but you sleep better at night knowing there’s a bunch of journalists out there who won’t let sleeping dogs lie.

If you are in the position to do so, consider joining Maverick Insider, and be the Pawsome person Biscuit knows you are.

Join our Cause
Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
What’s cooking today: Tagliatelle aglio e olio e pepe...

TGIFOOD

GOLDEN PASTA

What’s cooking today: Tagliatelle aglio e olio e peperoncino

Tony Jackman’s aglio e olio e peperoncino served in a bowl from Mervyn Gers Ceramics. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
05 Aug 2022
0

This pasta dish sings of Italy; you hear Puccini’s Nessun Dorma in your head when the aromas find your nostrils and the first forkful your palate.

Here’s my version of the classic Italian late-night meal, aglio e olio e peperoncino. You need plenty of garlic for those, so don’t stint; if the ones you have are small cloves, use more of them. This recipe is best served with this column.

Ingredients

500 g tagliatelle or spaghetti

4 plump garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 green chillies, seeded and finely chopped

½ cup / 125 ml Babylonstoren Frantoio cold extracted extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp parsley, finely chopped

1 tsp red chilli flakes

Coarse sea/ kosher salt

Black pepper

3 Tbsp pasta water

Finely grated Parmesan (optional)

Method

Of course you can use another olive oil of your choice, but this recipe does deserve a fine quality product.

Pour the olive oil into a small pot and add the chopped garlic and green chilli. Apply a small amount of heat to warm it up so that the garlic and chilli flavours begin to steep into it. Let it steep for 10 minutes on the lowest heat. Season with coarse sea (kosher) salt and black pepper and add the chilli flakes. Judge how salty and peppery it needs to be while tasting and adding, but bear in mind that it does need to be quite salty and peppery.

Cook the pasta until al dente. Spoon off 3 or 4 Tbsp of the pasta water and reserve it to add to the pasta before serving.

Drain the pasta and return it to the pan. Pour in the aglio e olio, add the reserved pasta water and the chopped parsley, toss through and serve, with or without grated Parmesan. I hesitate to confess that I did add finely grated Parmigiano. I hope the spirit of Nino in his Italian heaven will forgive me. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is available in the DM Shop. Buy it here

Mervyn Gers Ceramics supplies dinnerware for the styling of some TGIFood shoots. For more information, click here.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

SUBSCRIBE to TGIFood here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted