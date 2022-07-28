GOVERNING PARTY
Inside the ANC policy conference: Read these key articles to understand what it’s all about
While the ANC will discuss policy at its national policy conference, the weekend will really be a proxy battleground for the governing party's elective conference at the end of the year.
ANC’s step-aside rule – the central 2022 proxy battle for ultimate power
FoIt’s about politics, positioning and power. And the step-aside rule is set to take centre stage as the policy proxy battle when the governing ANC meets for its policy conference, which begins on Friday. Marianne Merten reports.
ANC supports a basic income of R350 and proposals to ensure race parity in schools
At its national policy conference this week, the party will also hear proposals by the Women’s League for the chemical castration of sex offenders to be put back on the agenda. Ferial Haffajee reports.
ANC discussion papers reveal the governing party’s dystopian vision of South Africa’s future
The ANC does not simply want to govern South Africa. It wants to be “the leader of society”, to spearhead a “moral regeneration”, and to fight back against “social decadence”. These are some of the aims contained in the policy papers tabled for discussion ahead of the ANC’s upcoming national policy conference, Rebecca Davis writes.
ANC’s policy document wish list may yet alter South Africa’s future for the better
While the ANC’s policy conference in late June this year is officially about the battle of policy ideas, there are strong indications already that the power contest(s) will overshadow debates around ideology and delivery. And yet, the policy documents published by the party ahead of its conference are important, as they give an indication of what officially the future direction of the party could be, writes Stephen Grootes.
Policy documents reveal how ANC failed to implement key economic strategies over five years
The governing party’s policy documents reveal its shortcomings since 2017, and what it will need to do to revive the country’s ailing economy. The ANC wants to change its cadre deployment policy and accelerate its renewal project. The party’s next policy conference is due to take place in July. Queenin Masuabi reports.
We should not expect fireworks at the ANC’s policy conference
It appears that this conference may be very similar to previous ANC policy conferences, where most discussions are really a proxy for the leadership contest to come. For President Cyril Ramaphosa, this poses serious risks as there are indications that his signature political achievement, the adoption of the “step-aside” rule, could be unpopular with the people in the room and even overturned, writes Stephen Grootes.
ANC policy platitudes on the fight against corruption also signal state paralysis
The analysis of ANC governance failings — from slipping electoral support to ‘a loss of confidence in the ANC as a leader of society’ — emerges crisply from the legislature and governance and other policy discussion documents. The solutions, not so much, writes Marianne Merten.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet