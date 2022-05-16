Eskom’s rolling blackouts will continue this week, the utility confirmed at a media briefing on Monday morning. The power cuts will take place between 5pm and 10pm.

During the virtual briefing, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said the entity suffered 11,852MW in full losses of generational capacity. Partial losses stood at 4,455MW.

Eskom announced Stage 2 would begin on Sunday and rise to Stage 3 on Monday and Tuesday. The country would return to Stage 2 from Wednesday to Friday. It said it was doing 2,094MW of planned maintenance.

A few hours after the briefing ended, Eskom announced it would now move to Stage 4 between 5pm and 10pm tonight. It said the Kusile power station had tripped.

#POWERALERT1 Due to a further loss of generating capacity, loadshedding will be increased to Stage 4 from

17:00 – 22:00 tonight. pic.twitter.com/yEwGa2Rvch — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 16, 2022

De Ruyter explained that the system was constrained during peak hours, including at night, but load shedding would be implemented when it would have “less impact” on business.

When asked to explain why load shedding takes place during the evening, Eskom official Isabel Frik said evenings had a “distinct load profile” where people returned from school and work, and where geysers and stoves, which are used for bathing, “use a lot of electricity”.

Evening peak demand stood at 31,000MW, which caused a shortfall in generational capacity. Eskom is also burning two million litres of diesel per day while generating electricity.

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said that after tripping on Friday, Kusile 1 was expected to return to service by Tuesday, Wednesday at the latest.

Responding to questions from journalists, De Ruyter said: “I agree with you, South Africa is tired of load shedding.” DM