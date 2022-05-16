South Africa

ESKOM TEETERS... AGAIN

De Ruyter acknowledges South Africa is ‘tired of load shedding’ as we move to Stage 4 tonight

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. (Photo: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath)
By Suné Payne
16 May 2022
0

There will be power cuts this week between 5pm and 10pm as Eskom has suffered a total of 16,307MW in unplanned losses.

Eskom’s rolling blackouts will continue this week, the utility confirmed at a media briefing on Monday morning. The power cuts will take place between 5pm and 10pm. 

During the virtual briefing, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said the entity suffered 11,852MW in full losses of generational capacity. Partial losses stood at 4,455MW.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Stage 3 load shedding starting this week

Eskom announced Stage 2 would begin on Sunday and rise to Stage 3 on Monday and Tuesday. The country would return to Stage 2 from Wednesday to Friday. It said it was doing 2,094MW of planned maintenance. 

A few hours after the briefing ended, Eskom announced it would now move to Stage 4 between 5pm and 10pm tonight. It said the Kusile power station had tripped.

De Ruyter explained that the system was constrained during peak hours, including at night, but load shedding would be implemented when it would have “less impact” on business. 

When asked to explain why load shedding takes place during the evening, Eskom official Isabel Frik said evenings had a “distinct load profile” where people returned from school and work, and where geysers and stoves, which are used for bathing, “use a lot of electricity”. 

Evening peak demand stood at 31,000MW, which caused a shortfall in generational capacity. Eskom is also burning two million litres of diesel per day while generating electricity. 

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said that after tripping on Friday, Kusile 1 was expected to return to service by Tuesday, Wednesday at the latest. 

Read in Daily Maverick: “An entire working month lost to load shedding in 2022 as Eskom’s head of generation resigns  

Responding to questions from journalists, De Ruyter said: “I agree with you, South Africa is tired of load shedding.” DM

