The whistle-blower who provided access to the Watergate file comprising leaked documents from a Department of Water and Sanitation investigation into about 65 of its own top brass has revealed the lengths to which some department heads went to cover up a litany of wrongful, negligent and possibly criminal acts against South Africa’s citizens. Perusing the documents, including charge sheets issued by the risk audit unit carrying out the investigation, Daily Maverick has come across one sentence with disturbing frequency:

“The above transgression of the Public Finance Management Act is viewed in a serious light.”

This quote features in a number of the roughly 65 official charge sheets – either produced or in review by the department’s disciplinary committee after an investigation lasting almost two years, involving the highest-ranked civil servants.

The South African public has heard and read the quote so many times over the past decade, in many government departments across a variety of scenarios, that the question has to be asked: have those words been flushed down the drain?

The minister is very worried

It seems Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu himself may think so. According to the Parliamentary Monitoring Group website, under “Investigations and disciplinary processes by the Department of Water and Sanitation; with Minister”, when addressing the portfolio committee on 8 March 2022 on investigations within his department, Mchunu “expressed grave concern about the number of investigations and corruption charges that had been levelled, mostly against internal officials and external suppliers. He likened the department to having become a police station, with the large number of corruption cases levelled against officials, and the investigations still under way in the department.”

Yet, despite this frightening admission by the minister, in attempting to establish just where the Department of Water and Sanitation compass sits, Daily Maverick has had difficulty getting answers from the department, specifically with regards to confirming the fate of the approximately 65 senior department officials who were either being investigated or charged by the disciplinary committee for wrongful expenditure of more than R31-billion, as detailed in our 9 April edition.

Show me yours and I’ll show you mine

In response to queries from DM168, the director-general of the Department of Water and Sanitation, Dr Sean Phillips, answered through department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau:

“We have not been provided with the report which you are using as your source, and we would like to reiterate that we would welcome receipt of any evidence of financial misconduct by our employees.”

The director-general of the Department of Water and Sanitation is thus asking DM168 for details of an investigation that his own department carried out.

The Watergate whistle-blower says the data would have been available at what should have been a handover between ministers, a meeting that Mchunu confirmed was verbal. A handover of a massive government ministry, much like a parastatal or large corporation, should, according to the whistle-blower, take months. “There was no transition, nor continuity,” says the whistle-blower, adding that the failure to effect a proper handover had indeed helped in shaping the department as “a police station… large number of corruption cases levelled against officials.”

Phillips’s statement suggests that the leadership of an entire government department at the highest level has ignored and mislaid R36-million worth of critical in-depth investigations conducted by their own department.

A little bit nervy

The department’s dealings with Daily Maverick itself, immediately before the exclusive appeared on 9 April, were both unusual and unusually frequent.

Through his personal assistant, Mchunu refused to reply on paper, insisting on an online interview, which revolved more around semantics and terminology and why the leaked disciplinary committee investigation – the Watergate files – was of no apparent interest to his department. “It ended with her [former minister Lindiwe Sisulu] term of office.” The minister offered up his recent dissolution of the leaking Amatola Water Board as a sacrifice, but a straight answer about the status of the 65 fingered top-management department officials was not forthcoming.

In an interview on SAfm’s AM Live last week, Mchunu persisted with the narrative that the work of previous minister Sisulu’s disciplinary committee – which he explained to Daily Maverick is the same as an advisory committee – ended when she left the office, which the whistle-blower says is disingenuous.

This suggests that because the “advisory committee” was constituted by one minister, the incoming minister [Mchunu] has no authority to continue with the process because he didn’t initiate it, regardless of the purpose or scope of the committee’s investigative function, which, as it turns out, revealed evidence of enormous corruption and incompetence.

Yet, so concerned was Mchunu about the impending Watergate leak that he personally called Daily Maverick twice later the same day after the interview.

‘What they should’ve done’

The whistle-blower, with decades of investigative experience, says Mchunu and Phillips should both – with the latter having this week confirmed that the department is “committed to proper consequence management for financial misconduct” – answer why they didn’t pick up where the investigation had left off, ready to pursue their colleagues and comrades through the remaining trusted legal channels available to them.

“The [Department of Water and Sanitation] is cooperating with the SIU on an almost minimum need-to-know basis, but only when required under order of Presidential Proclamation,” said the whistle-blower.

South African voters – taxpayers and otherwise – are confronted with the ugly possibility:

Of, in effect, being blocked from establishing what happened to the money, or where it went; and that

The R36-million spent on the Department of Water and Sanitation investigation – which exposes evidence of corruption and rot that had set in at the department over at least 10 years – appears to have been whistled away by the department’s hierarchy as an inconvenient truth.

The question is why, accompanied by about 65 versions of “what happened” and even a “how”.

This little DDG retired

Such as why and how was the case against Department of Water and Sanitation planning and information deputy director-general (DDG) Debra Mochotlhi “resolved”, as communicated by Mchunu’s personal assistant in a WhatsApp note.

Mochotlhi was charged together with former DDG of corporate services, Squire Mahlangu, for “prejudicing the administration, discipline and efficiency of the [department]… failing to comply with, or contravening an Act”, and “wilfully or negligently mismanaging the finances of the State”. The pair were sent a letter – seen by Daily Maverick – by the department’s acting director-general, Mbulelo Tshangana, on 25 October 2019, detailing charges of misconduct between 28 March 2019 and 15 July 2019 under the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), while serving as acting director-general.

In that period, explained Tshangana in the letter, the department incurred unauthorised and irregular expenditure “amounting to at least R2.8-billion”.

This little DDG went home, and this little DDG went back to the office

When pressed on repeated occasions for clarity on what became of Mochotlhi, Phillips wrote that the disciplinary letter she and her fellow DDG Mahlangu received were based “on allegations that she authorised the War on Leaks payments of which those payments led to the increased incurred irregular expenditure. Ms Mochotlhi responded to the letter of intention to discipline her and no further action was taken against her.”

The director-general said Mochotlhi’s response led the then acting director-general of the department to conclude that there was no evidence of financial misconduct by her. He confirmed that “additional allegations led Mahlangu to be suspended in February 2021, but that he retired at the end of July 2021, before the disciplinary processes related to his suspension (which were managed by the ‘disciplinary committee’ appointed by the former Minister) could be completed”.

Daily Maverick still awaits details of 1) Mochotlhi’s response that led the acting director-general to withdraw charges against her and 2) details of Mahlangu’s departure, if he is receiving a pension, and if any civil charges will be brought against him.

This little CFO took to the sky

Perusing the details of a separate case – a supply chain management process surrounding a R500-000-plus charter flight for then water and sanitation minister Gugile Nkwinti – former acting director-general Mochotlhi’s name appeared again.

The report into the irregularity concludes that Mochotlhi sanctioned then acting chief financial officer (CFO) Frans Moatshe’s irregular expenditure involving the charter of a helicopter for Nkwinti, resulting in the risk assessment audit team advising that Mochotlhi had not complied with the Public Finance Management Act and “should be investigated”. Included in the same audit is the account of two department staffers (named) discussing “a balance of R56,800.00” that had not been spent. The report details one staffer expressing that they “have to use the balance of R56,800.00, and that exceeding the balance is problematic as it was out of approved delegations”.

What a forensic audit reveals

With so many names appearing in thousands of the Watergate documents, the one constant – apart from taxpayers’ money being abused – is that the names are more often than not linked to wrongdoing.

“Forensic audit findings are not based on abstract concepts but objective fact,” says the whistle-blower. “While an adverse finding related to an irregularity at worst might point to an intentional criminal act, at best it will indicate gross negligence, incompetence or oversight, and warrant severe sanction. Something, it would seem, that did not happen here.”

In his response, director-general Phillips says: “The Department does not have any evidence of financial misconduct by Mr Moatshe and there is no investigation against him.” Yet, the risk audit findings and recommendations in Daily Maverick’s possession are contained in an official department document.

Numbers four, five and six of the 65

Referring to the charge sheet for the department’s deputy director-general of national water resources infrastructure, Zandile Makhathini, Phillips confirms that Makhathini is on suspension, “charged with financial misconduct related to the SAP licences, SIU investigations: progress report; Department of Water and Sanitation challenges: Treasury briefing, with DWS Minister | PMG, and a project in KZN”. Her disciplinary case was “currently in process, and that finality is expected shortly”. As reported in Business Day on 22 October 2018 (“Water deputy director fired because of lack of ‘trust and confidence’”), Makhathini had already been fired by the department in 2018, facing four charges of misconduct.

Like retired former acting DDG Mahlangu, Phillips confirmed that the department’s DDG of regulation, Anil Singh, is no longer with the department. “He resigned from the department on 31 August 2021 while he was on suspension and facing charges related to gross misconduct and dereliction of duties, as well as financial misconduct.”

Continuing with his roll call of the investigated-and-resigned-before-they-might-have-got-into-trouble, Phillips confirmed that the department’s former chief director of communications, Janine Julies Nale, had been served with a charge sheet in connection with “allegations of violations of SCM [supply chain management] policies and procedures … but before the hearings could be concluded, she resigned”.

Due diligence

Attempts to contact those mentioned for comment have been unsuccessful, except for CFO Moatshe. Moatshe was supplied with the relevant paragraphs from the department’s investigation, but, as with Phillips, would like to see the leaked investigation documents before commenting. It may bear repeating that, since these documents were produced by the department, why does the minister and director-general not have them?

Stories of resignations before disciplinary hearings are concluded have become an accepted staple in South African government circles, such as this random yet connected example, covered by Daily Maverick on 28 March, in which former Knysna CFO Mbulelo Memani left the town before his disciplinary hearing involving a controversial water-meter tender process. As with Mahlangu and Singh and others on the Department of Water and Sanitation waterslide of 65, it is clear that potentially serious misdemeanours are swept under the national rug, where the South African voter cannot see them.

I have two words for you

More than R36-million was spent on the Watergate investigators and auditors, investigating the very civil servants paid to serve the public, while villages in Limpopo sit without taps, raw effluent runs into the Vaal River and Eastern Cape towns that receive enough water have no water to drink thanks to dysfunctional wastewater treatment works.

Having perused a decade of departmental emails and files the whistle-blower believes the cause of the disastrous state of affairs at the ministry could be summed up in two words: “Cadre deployment.” DM168

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper which is available for R25 at Pick n Pay, Exclusive Books and airport bookstores. For your nearest stockist, please click here.