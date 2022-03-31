President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing General Fannie Masemola as the new National Commissioner of Police on 31 March 2022. (Photo: Siyabulela Duda /GCIS)

Lieutenant-General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola is South Africa’s new national police commissioner and, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, now has “the weight of the nation’s expectation” on his shoulders.

Ramaphosa told Masemola that this weight would “be matched only by the weight of the support government will place at the disposal of the commissioner”.

Masemola’s appointment was announced on Thursday, the day outgoing police chief Khehla Sitole left the national commissioner seat.

More changes within South Africa’s security sector are expected.

In welcoming Masemola, reportedly a former head of the police’s VIP Protection Unit, to the role on Thursday, Ramaphosa referred to several strengths he had displayed in his career.

“General Masemola has been a deputy police commissioner with an outstanding record of achievements in policing across South Africa. This includes helping with the de-escalation of violence in KwaZulu-Natal after our first democratic elections in 1994,” Ramaphosa said.

“[He] also brings to this position his experience in drastically reducing cash-in-transit crimes in the period around 2016. General Masemola played a leading role in coordinating security for all elections since and including 1994.”

Masemola was also pivotal in securing “major national and international events in our country, including United Nations summits, climate conferences and the 2010 Fifa World Cup”.

Ramaphosa said the process of appointing Masemola had involved a selection panel. Among those on the panel were democratic South Africa’s first national police commissioner, George Fivaz, and Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Five candidates had been shortlisted for the job.

Issues the panel focused on included the candidates’ “strategic capability”, “problem-solving” and, perhaps most important, given the state of the SA Police Service (SAPS) and the clouds under which many former national commissioners have left, “integrity and honesty”.

Ramaphosa said: “A stable, capable and capacitated South African Police Service is our surest guarantee that our constitutional rights will not be violated by criminals.”

He said more steps would be taken “to restore stability to all our security structures” – this would include filling vacancies at the State Security Agency and Crime Intelligence unit.

There are some question marks hanging over Masemola.

Back in 2012, The Star reported that it “understands that the acting divisional commissioner of crime intelligence, Fannie Masemola, went on a spending spree, acquiring 140 luxury vehicles, among them BMW X3s, Audi Q5s, the latest Jeep SRTs and the latest BMW 320 models”.

This does not appear to have stuck to Masemola and fits into a broader, murky arena of smear campaigns – and legitimate accusations – among officers, which have come to be a key characteristic of the SAPS.

Masemola takes over a service bogged down by heavy baggage.

Some of the uphill work he faces, aside from tackling crime, includes:

Boosting staff morale following years of infighting among cops, policing scandals, and the arrest of police officers.

Dealing with the ongoing problem of firearms being smuggled from police officers to criminals and trying to improve the functioning of the Central Firearms Register, which Parliament recently heard was mostly still based in a building in Tshwane not fit for occupation.

Dealing with allegations of corruption at the Crime Intelligence unit, which over a decade was ravaged and became one of the poster children of State Capture, which thrived when Jacob Zuma was president between 2009 and 2018.

Smoothing over and dealing with intense mistrust among police in the Western Cape, South Africa’s gangsterism capital, where Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear was assassinated in September 2021. At the time of his killing, Kinnear was investigating underworld crimes as well as allegations that police in Gauteng were supplying fraudulent gun licence certificates to criminals in the Western Cape.

It emerged in February that Sitole was standing down from the national commissioner position ahead of schedule. Ramaphosa said this was “in the best interest of the country”.

During his State of the Nation Address in February, Ramaphosa explained that South Africa’s security sector was in for a shake-up and leadership changes were on the cards.

Earlier in the month, the Presidency released a report into the July 2021 riots, which erupted after Zuma was jailed.

During his subsequent address to the country, Ramaphosa said: “The report paints a deeply disturbing picture of the capabilities of our security services and the structures that exist to coordinate their work.”

The report concluded “that government’s initial handling of the July 2021 events was inept, police operational planning was poor, there was poor coordination between the state security and intelligence services, and police are not always embedded in the communities they serve”.

Last year, Ramaphosa served Sitole a notice of suspension and in October Sitole filed papers with the President providing reasons he should not be suspended.

Sitole’s possible suspension related to withholding information about Crime Intelligence’s allegedly unlawful attempted procurement of a surveillance device known as a Grabber for the heavily inflated price of R45-million (the regular price was R7-million) before the ANC’s elective conference at Nasrec in 2017.

Sitole was appointed national police commissioner at the tail-end of Zuma’s presidency in November 2017. At the time of his appointment, Zuma had glowing words for him.

Zuma said: “His extensive experience in the police service will assist him to execute this critical task of making South Africans and everyone in the country safer and to feel safer. We wish General Sitole all of the best as he assumes his new position at the helm of a very important institution in government and the country.”

Just three months later, Zuma, facing mounting corruption allegations, stepped down as South Africa’s president.

The replacement of Sitole as police boss is another step away from Zuma’s presidency and legacy which are now synonymous with State Capture.

