President Cyril Ramaphosa's former spokesperson Khusela Diko. (Photo: Facebook / Khusela Diko)

Khusela Diko’s previous role in the Presidency was more high-profile but less powerful. She will take over the role of acting Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale, who was seconded to the Union Buildings from the GCIS.

Staff Reporter Follow Save More

Khusela Diko is likely to return to work after her maternity leave in October to a high-powered role as a deputy director-general (DG) at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) – one of three deputy directors-general at the GCIS responsible for content.

News24 reported that Diko, who was President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson until she stepped aside in 2020 pending an investigation linked to dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts, had been cleared to return to work. Diko faced a disciplinary process in the Presidency and was given a written warning for failing to disclose business interests as is required of civil servants.

The Presidency confirmed that she would take up a position in government. The GCIS role is a powerhouse position as it oversees all government communication and campaigns. The 500 staff at the GCIS each make, on average, R404,000 a year and the deputy DG earns about R2-million a year with allowances.

Diko’s previous role in the Presidency was more high-profile but less powerful. She will take over the role of acting Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale, who was seconded to the Union Buildings from the GCIS.

Diko has maintained her innocence and blamed the failure to disclose business interests on outdated company ownership data. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found that R43-million worth of PPE contracts awarded to Royal Bhaca, owned by Diko’s late husband, Chief Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko, who died in February, were irregular. The company massively inflated prices.

Royal Bhaca also received smaller subcontracts in the R150-million Digital Vibes public health communications contract, which the SIU has also found were irregularly awarded. Former health minister Zweli Mkhize stepped down from his role for this contract, and Maverick Citizen’s Mark Heywood reported on September 1 that the Department of Health’s DG, Sibusiso Buthelezi, and its deputy, DG Anban Pillay, may not be far behind because of their roles in awarding it.

Nonceba Mhlauli, the spokesperson for the Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said, “I don’t know where she’s going to, but it is somewhere in government.” DM