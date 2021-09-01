NEWSFLASH

President Ramaphosa’s former spokesperson, Khusela Diko, in line for powerhouse promotion to deputy DG at GCIS

By Staff Reporter 1 September 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa's former spokesperson Khusela Diko. (Photo: Facebook / Khusela Diko)

Khusela Diko’s previous role in the Presidency was more high-profile but less powerful. She will take over the role of acting Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale, who was seconded to the Union Buildings from the GCIS.

Staff Reporter

Khusela Diko is likely to return to work after her maternity leave in October to a high-powered role as a deputy director-general (DG) at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) – one of three deputy directors-general at the GCIS responsible for content.

News24 reported that Diko, who was President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson until she stepped aside in 2020 pending an investigation linked to dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts, had been cleared to return to work. Diko faced a disciplinary process in the Presidency and was given a written warning for failing to disclose business interests as is required of civil servants.

The Presidency confirmed that she would take up a position in government.  The GCIS role is a powerhouse position as it oversees all government communication and campaigns. The 500 staff at the GCIS each make, on average, R404,000 a year and the deputy DG earns about R2-million a year with allowances.

Diko’s previous role in the Presidency was more high-profile but less powerful. She will take over the role of acting Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale, who was seconded to the Union Buildings from the GCIS.   

Diko has maintained her innocence and blamed the failure to disclose business interests on outdated company ownership data. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found that R43-million worth of PPE contracts awarded to Royal Bhaca, owned by Diko’s late husband, Chief Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko, who died in February, were irregular. The company massively inflated prices.

Royal Bhaca also received smaller subcontracts in the R150-million Digital Vibes public health communications contract, which the SIU has also found were irregularly awarded. Former health minister Zweli Mkhize stepped down from his role for this contract, and Maverick Citizen’s Mark Heywood reported on September 1 that the Department of Health’s DG, Sibusiso Buthelezi, and its deputy, DG Anban Pillay, may not be far behind because of their roles in awarding it.

Nonceba Mhlauli, the spokesperson for the Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said, “I don’t know where she’s going to, but it is somewhere in government.”  DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Special Investigating Unit’s Digital Vibes investigation: Suspension of top health officials imminent

By Mark Heywood

NEWSFLASH

President Ramaphosa’s former spokesperson, Khusela Diko, in line for powerhouse promotion to deputy DG at GCIS

Staff Reporter
1 min ago
2 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Family’s interminable fight for justice for Dr Hoosen Haffejee overshadowed by protracted NPA investigations

Ufrieda Ho
23 AUG
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

The Financial Wellness Coach: Key issues to look out for on home office tax deductions
Kenny Meiring 47 mins ago
4 mins

The French lost more soldiers in battle in the American Revolution than the Americans did.

ZAPIRO

Adage

Zapiro 2 hours ago

SAPS IN CRISIS

Cops confirm probe under way into police boss’s ‘Covid’ death as poisoning and exhumation suspicions swirl

Caryn Dolley
5 hours ago
4 mins

ROAD TO LOCAL ELECTIONS: OP-ED

How the ANC’s failure to nominate ward candidates will impact results if elections are held on 27 October

Pierre de Vos
6 hours ago
7 mins

Business Maverick

Minister Zulu withdraws social security green paper after public backlash

Mfuneko Toyana
5 hours ago
2 mins

DM168 FOCUS

Covid lockdown prohibition pushes South Africa’s toxic relationship with alcohol to the fore

Sandisiwe Shoba
5 hours ago
13 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved