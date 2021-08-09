BUSINESS MAVERICK

Back from the abyss: Sasol signals a profit rebound

By Ed Stoddard 9 August 2021

(Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Petrochemicals giant Sasol signalled late last week that it expected its full-year earnings, which will be published on 16 August, to show an emphatic swing back into profit.

Ed Stoddard

Sasol last year appeared at one point to be sinking into the abyss.

In a letter to unions in July 2020, against the backdrop of collapsing oil prices and extreme uncertainty about the mounting Covid pandemic, Sasol said that it remained “under significant pressure and our current measures are not sufficient for the company to survive this crisis over a longer period unless stringent measures are taken”.

What a difference a year makes. Sasol has apparently weathered the storm, helped by cash raised from disposals, cost containment and a rebound in chemical and oil prices.

Don't want to see ads?

The company said in a Sens statement that headline earnings per share are expected to be between R39 and R41, compared with the prior year headline loss per share of R11.50. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation — a key profit measure — are seen rising by between 32% and 49% from R35-billion in the prior year to between R46-billion and R52-billion.

“This results from a strong recovery in chemical prices and a 4% increase in the rand per barrel price of Brent crude oil, partly offset by weather-related events in both the US and South Africa impacting our gross margins adversely,” Sasol said.

The company, which has been beset in recent years by setbacks such as massive cost overruns at a chemicals project in the US state of Louisiana, has survived the latest crisis and is making money. It still faces many challenges, including pressure to cut its greenhouse gas emissions — it is South Africa’s second-biggest emitter, topped only by Eskom and its belching fleet of ageing coal-fired power plants. And while the oil price has put in a spectacular rebound this year — as South African drivers know when they get their vehicle tanks filled at the pumps — fossil fuels increasingly don’t look like the future. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

CABINET RESHUFFLE

The ‘Duke of Magoebaskloof’ steps down, paving the way for Enoch Godongwana to become finance minister

By Ray Mahlaka

Newsflash

Eskom confirms explosion at Medupi days after station comes onstream, investigations under way

Ethan van Diemen
9 hours ago
2 mins

DM168 EMPOWERMENT

Business Leadership SA’s Busi Mavuso: We’re naive to think we can achieve stability in the face of inequality

Mark Heywood
14 hours ago
8 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 27 mins ago

Sponsored Content

Impact investing: Businesses with an impact mindset are more likely to be successful in the long term
Prescient Investment Management 9 hours ago
6 mins

Nuclear-generated electricity kills fewer humans per megawatt than any other source. This includes solar and hydro power.

Business Maverick

Biden Proposes Stronger Than Expected Vehicle Emission Rules

Bloomberg 06 AUG
3 mins

Business Maverick

Absa and African Rainbow Energy and Power join forces to provide green finance

Sasha Planting
06 AUG
3 mins

CABINET RESHUFFLE

Rand wobbles slightly after Godongwana replaces Mboweni as finance minister

Mfuneko Toyana
05 AUG
3 mins

Islandsite Investments 180

National Prosecuting Authority throws a legal curveball at Gupta lawyers

Jessica Bezuidenhout
06 AUG
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Uber launches product to empower women drivers

Uber
06 AUG
2 mins

Business Maverick

Numsa throws a strike threat for SA’s broken economy 

Ray Mahlaka
05 AUG
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved