Further dimming prospects for a break from elevated aluminum prices is that years-long supply gluts are beginning to fade, with demand for low-carbon energy sources boosting demand for the lightweight material and top producer China cracking down on polluting industries such as metals producers. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is forecasting record prices above $3,000 a ton by late next year.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet