NEWSFLASH 

IEC will head to court for deferral of 2021 Local Government Elections 

By Suné Payne 23 July 2021

IEC Chairperson Glen Mashinini by Moeletsi Mabe. © The Times.

Following the release of the Moseneke report, the IEC has said it will seek an urgent deferral of the municipal elections, currently scheduled for October 27, by approaching either the Electoral or Constitutional Court.

Suné Payne

On 23 July, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)  announced it would be approaching the courts for a deferment of the upcoming municipal elections. Chairperson of the IEC, Glen Mashinini briefed journalists on the recommendations of the Moseneke report, which was released earlier this week. 

Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke found that conditions were not conducive to holding free and fair elections, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. 

Moseneke said reasons included the potential for a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, and smaller parties not being able to campaign fairly on social media platforms in comparison to bigger parties. 

On Friday, Mashinini said the decision to take the matter to court was based on the epidemiological concerns raised in Moseneke’s report, in conjunction with the current high levels of Covid-19 still being experienced in South Africa. He said the commission had accepted the findings of the Moseneke report. 

When asked by journalists which courts the IEC would approach to seek the deferment, Mashinini said it would approach either the Electoral Court or the Constitutional Court. The commission’s senior counsel would be “advising us shortly” on which court would be best to approach, he said.

Political parties have already been informed about the court application. 

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos argued earlier this week that at first glance, a decision to postpone the elections from October 2021 to February 2022 would be “an impossible one to make”. Read de Vos’s analysis in Daily Maverick here

Mashinini also said the IEC was in “advanced talks” with the Health Department to secure vaccinations for IEC staff.

Mashinini said while the court process was underway, all other electoral processes would continue. A new date for voter registration would be announced in due course. The date was originally scheduled for the weekend of 31 July and 1 August. DM

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

OUR BURNING PLANET

Global average temperature predicted to temporarily rise above tipping point in next five years

By Ethan van Diemen

NEWSFLASH 

IEC will head to court for deferral of 2021 Local Government Elections 

Suné Payne
2 mins ago
2 mins

MAVERICK LIFE

South Africa: The 103rd-happiest country out of 149

Malibongwe Tyilo
17 mins ago
9 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 48 mins ago

ACTION PLAN

Route at heart of Cape Town’s taxi violence eruption to be closed for two months
Suné Payne 56 mins ago
3 mins

The Boston Tea Party was commonly known as "the destruction of the tea" until the 19th-century advent of actual tea parties.

SMALL SCREEN

This weekend we’re watching: A documentary inside the experience of African migrants

Tevya Turok Shapiro 21 mins ago
5 mins

CRICKET

Proteas spin Ireland out of T20 series – but racism claims put Boucher on a sticky wicket

Yanga Sibembe
37 mins ago
4 mins

THE CONVERSATION

Adichie and Emezi: ignore the noise, pay attention to the conversation

Aretha Phiri
26 mins ago
5 mins

PREVIEW

After a war of words, Lions and Boks can finally settle their differences on the pitch

Craig Ray
1 hour ago
6 mins

THE AFTERMATH

‘We agreed not to join the looting,’ says sister of Maria Molapo, who died in Soweto

Bheki C. Simelane
1 hour ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved