Ingredients
700 g prawns, deveined and butterflied
2 Tbsp ghee/ clarified butter
1 tsp black mustard seeds
1 tsp ground fenugreek or fenugreek seeds
24 curry leaves
400 ml coconut cream
3 or 4 small red chillies, seeds removed, chopped
1 small onion, finely chopped
3 cm piece fresh ginger, peeled and minced or grated using a fine grater
Coriander for garnish
Method
The prawns I bought were frozen after being deveined and butterflied, heads on. Defrost them in a sinkful of cold water. If needed, clean and butterfly them. Dry them before cooking.
Melt the ghee and add the curry leaves, mustard seeds and fenugreek seeds. Cook for a minute. Add the onions and cook until soft. Add the minced ginger and cook for a minute.
Add the prawns all at once and cook, stirring, on a moderately high heat, turning the prawns until the colour of all of them has changed. It should not take more than 2 or 3 minutes.
Add the chopped chillies and coconut cream and bring to a simmer. Cook until heated through and piping hot, just a minute or two on a high heat. Serve with basmati rice and garnish with coriander. DM/TGIFood
To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]
SUBSCRIBE: Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.
Game publisher Electronic Arts has been voted "The Worst Company in America" two years in a row 2012 and 2013.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet