Prawn curry with plenty of curry leaves and made with coconut cream. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Prawns and spices are a great marriage of texture and flavour. Usually I go the tamarind route, but this recipe centres on coconut cream and curry leaves. It’s not shy on the chillies either.

Ingredients

700 g prawns, deveined and butterflied

2 Tbsp ghee/ clarified butter

1 tsp black mustard seeds

1 tsp ground fenugreek or fenugreek seeds

24 curry leaves

400 ml coconut cream

3 or 4 small red chillies, seeds removed, chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

3 cm piece fresh ginger, peeled and minced or grated using a fine grater

Coriander for garnish

Method

The prawns I bought were frozen after being deveined and butterflied, heads on. Defrost them in a sinkful of cold water. If needed, clean and butterfly them. Dry them before cooking.

Melt the ghee and add the curry leaves, mustard seeds and fenugreek seeds. Cook for a minute. Add the onions and cook until soft. Add the minced ginger and cook for a minute.

Add the prawns all at once and cook, stirring, on a moderately high heat, turning the prawns until the colour of all of them has changed. It should not take more than 2 or 3 minutes.

Add the chopped chillies and coconut cream and bring to a simmer. Cook until heated through and piping hot, just a minute or two on a high heat. Serve with basmati rice and garnish with coriander. DM/TGIFood

