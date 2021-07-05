TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Kerala-style prawn curry

By Tony Jackman 5 July 2021

Prawn curry with plenty of curry leaves and made with coconut cream. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Prawns and spices are a great marriage of texture and flavour. Usually I go the tamarind route, but this recipe centres on coconut cream and curry leaves. It’s not shy on the chillies either.

Ingredients

700 g prawns, deveined and butterflied

2 Tbsp ghee/ clarified butter

1 tsp black mustard seeds

1 tsp ground fenugreek or fenugreek seeds

24 curry leaves

400 ml coconut cream

3 or 4 small red chillies, seeds removed, chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

3 cm piece fresh ginger, peeled and minced or grated using a fine grater

Coriander for garnish

Method

The prawns I bought were frozen after being deveined and butterflied, heads on. Defrost them in a sinkful of cold water. If needed, clean and butterfly them. Dry them before cooking.

Melt the ghee and add the curry leaves, mustard seeds and fenugreek seeds. Cook for a minute. Add the onions and cook until soft. Add the minced ginger and cook for a minute.

Add the prawns all at once and cook, stirring, on a moderately high heat, turning the prawns until the colour of all of them has changed. It should not take more than 2 or 3 minutes.

Add the chopped chillies and coconut cream and bring to a simmer. Cook until heated through and piping hot, just a minute or two on a high heat. Serve with basmati rice and garnish with coriander. DM/TGIFood 

To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected] 

SUBSCRIBE: Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

