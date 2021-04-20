Differences of opinion over bank strategy are said to be at the heart of the disagreement.

Daniel Mminele, formally a deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank, will be the second banking CEO to leave his role in unhappy circumstances in the space of a few months.

This morning (Tuesday, 20 April 2021) Absa confirmed that “Mr Mminele and the Board are working on a suitable separation arrangement”. Further details are to be announced today.

Mminele took over in January 2020 from René van Wyk, who led the bank on an interim basis after Maria Ramos retired in February 2019.

At the end of January, African Bank announced the resignation of its CEO, Basani Maluleke, saying she will be pursuing other career opportunities. However, speculation that she was pushed has never been put to bed.

How fast things change. On 1 April, Absa’s CEO was granted 117,702 Absa shares worth an estimated R14,999,942.88. The shares are only awarded – in equal tranches – on the third, fourth and fifth anniversary of the date on which they were granted.

Receiving the shares is subject to the achievement of performance targets, and importantly, continued employment, and forms part of Absa’s long-term performance plan for executive directors and prescribed officers.

The highly respected Mminele is rumoured to be stepping down from his position as CEO, fewer than 16 months into the role, due to differences with executives over the strategic direction of the bank.

Yet at the time the appointment was seen as a coup for Absa. “We are delighted to welcome Daniel to the Absa family. He brings with him a deep understanding of the financial services industry both in South Africa and abroad,” said Wendy Lucas-Bull, chairperson of the Absa Group Board. “His unique skill set and global perspective makes him a suitable leader to drive our bank’s focus on long-term growth that is digitally led across our markets.”

Absa Group launched its new growth strategy on 1 March 2018 as it separated from Barclays PLC. The strategy at the time prioritised cultural transformation as well as restoring a leadership position in the group’s core business areas. The board oversaw the reconfiguration of the operating model and made changes to its executive committee to set up the business for implementation of the strategy.

“In terms of his starting point, Daniel will want to assess where we are in implementing that strategy and assess how he can play a role in strengthening the team’s ability to continue on that journey. As a leader, he will make his own assessment of what is required, but he has a complete open mandate as the Group CE to lead this organisation,” Lucas-Bull said. DM/BM

