Campus Strife: Flash Analysis

Wits: 27,000 out of 37,500 students need some form of financial aid in 2021

By Ferial Haffajee 16 March 2021

Wits students protest in Braamfontein. The university experiences annual protests as demand for financial aid outstrips the supply. Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick

The university shows why student debt should be scrapped – but by whom?

In under five years, student debt at the University of the Witwatersrand has ballooned to R1-billion, shooting up from R405-million in 2016. By 2020, it stood at R1,062-billion, with R538-million regarded as bad debt.

Total debt owed to universities is R9-billion, according to Professor Jonathan Jansen of Stellenbosch University. 

The chart below shows how Wits debt has grown as growing unemployment has forced students to seek financial aid. Out of a student complement of 37,500, 27,000 require some form of financial aid.  

 

The university provides support amounting to R1-billion a year in a mix of funds from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), the University Council and from donors. But this week’s protests, which are exploding largely at Wits and the University of Johannesburg (UJ), show even these amounts are insufficient.

Wits and UJ are among the best-endowed universities because they are in the economic heartland of Johannesburg, while the rest of the 23 tertiary institutions targeted for protests are likely to be in a more parlous financial position. 

Covid-19 has added to the hardship. Wits established a R20-million hardship and Covid-19 relief fund and 1,000 students applied for assistance, with 750 granted emergency hardship funding for food, data, transport and other forms of sustenance. Wits funds 10,200 NSFAS students at an average of R68,650 a year and 14,000 donor-funded students a year, while the council supplements 4,500 students at R24,500 a year.

Even with this mix, the university experiences annual protests as demand outstrips the supply of funds.

Jansen has argued that the government should cancel student debt up to the end of 2020, while Carol Paton, writing in Business Day, has reported that NSFAS will have to be recapitalised by R6-billion this year but that this will overshoot the fiscal framework Finance Minister Tito Mboweni achieved in the 2021 Budget. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

OUR BURNING PLANET

Dead Matter (Part Three): David Mabuza, Fred Daniel and the trial of Mpumalanga’s collapse

By Kevin Bloom

Campus Strife: Flash Analysis

Wits: 27,000 out of 37,500 students need some form of financial aid in 2021

Ferial Haffajee
9 mins ago
2 mins

Maverick Citizen: Tuesday Editorial

What a waste: Gauteng’s oversight of public spending is failing

Mark Heywood
3 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 43 mins ago

DECLASSIFIED UK

Britain’s secret political police
Asa Winstanley 5 hours ago
23 mins

"Stupidity’s the deliberate cultivation of ignorance." ~ William Gaddis

ANALYSIS

Duduzane Zuma, the princeling who would be king

Stephen Grootes 16 hours ago
5 mins

STATE CAPTURE

Zondo Commission: Jacob Zuma’s ‘public defiance’ warrants an ‘appropriate’ sentence

Desiree Erasmus
20 hours ago
8 mins

URBAN SPACES

Fate of Joburg’s historic Drill Hall comes to a head after being neglected and in limbo for years

Melody Emmett
2 hours ago
7 mins

ANALYSIS

Mthokozisi Ntumba’s death: When ministerial words are as lethal as police bullets

Marianne Merten
16 hours ago
6 mins

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Firearm possibly linked to top policeman Kinnear’s murder sent for ballistics testing

Vincent Cruywagen
16 hours ago
2 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved