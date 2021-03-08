Chickpea and eggs bake with peppers and North African spices. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

North African spices and chickpeas combine with peppers to make for a fragrant kick-start to your day.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 medium red onion, sliced

1 red bell pepper, in 3 cms strips

1 green chilli, seeds removed, chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 x 400 g can chopped tomatoes

1 tsp ras-el-hanout (find my recipe here)

½ tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

1 x 400 g can of chickpeas, drained (reserve the aquafaba brine for another use)

Zest of 1 lemon

4 eggs

Salt to taste

Method

Preheat the oven to 190℃. Sauté the onion and peppers in olive oil until softened, then add the garlic and chilli and sauté for a minute. Add the tomatoes, chickpeas, spices and lemon zest, salt to taste, and simmer on a low heat, stirring now and then, for about 8 minutes.

Break eggs on to the top.

Bake in the hot oven until the eggs are just set but the yolks are still soft, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and serve. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]

Tony Jackman Follow Save More