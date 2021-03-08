Ingredients
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 medium red onion, sliced
1 red bell pepper, in 3 cms strips
1 green chilli, seeds removed, chopped
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 x 400 g can chopped tomatoes
1 tsp ras-el-hanout (find my recipe here)
½ tsp ground cumin
¼ tsp ground cinnamon
1 x 400 g can of chickpeas, drained (reserve the aquafaba brine for another use)
Zest of 1 lemon
4 eggs
Salt to taste
Method
Preheat the oven to 190℃. Sauté the onion and peppers in olive oil until softened, then add the garlic and chilli and sauté for a minute. Add the tomatoes, chickpeas, spices and lemon zest, salt to taste, and simmer on a low heat, stirring now and then, for about 8 minutes.
Break eggs on to the top.
Bake in the hot oven until the eggs are just set but the yolks are still soft, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and serve. DM/TGIFood
