What’s cooking today: Brussels sprouts with pistachios and red onion

By Tony Jackman 3 March 2021

Brussels sprouts cooked with red onion and garlic and finished with chopped pistachios. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

No no no, don’t turn away. Come back over here. It’s not too late to learn to love the humble Brussels sprout. Yes, really.

Try them this way, and it’s quick and easy too.

Ingredients

1 punnet Brussels sprouts

1 small red onion, chopped but not too fine

2 cloves garlic, chopped

½ cup chicken or vegetable stock

2 Tbsp red wine vinegar

Handful pistachios, shelled and chopped

Method

Trim the base ends off the sprouts and remove outer leaves.

Sauté chopped red onion and finely chopped garlic in olive oil till soft.

Add ½ cup chicken or vegetable stock and 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar. Add the trimmed sprouts, cover and simmer gently till the sprouts are almost tender.

Remove the lid and simmer till most of the liquid has cooked away. Season with salt and pepper. Continue simmering, while stirring now and then, until the liquid has almost entirely cooked away and the sprouts have caramelised a little. 

Chop pistachios and scatter them over the contents of the pan. DM/TGIFood

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

