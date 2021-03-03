Try them this way, and it’s quick and easy too.
Ingredients
1 punnet Brussels sprouts
1 small red onion, chopped but not too fine
2 cloves garlic, chopped
½ cup chicken or vegetable stock
2 Tbsp red wine vinegar
Handful pistachios, shelled and chopped
Method
Trim the base ends off the sprouts and remove outer leaves.
Sauté chopped red onion and finely chopped garlic in olive oil till soft.
Add ½ cup chicken or vegetable stock and 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar. Add the trimmed sprouts, cover and simmer gently till the sprouts are almost tender.
Remove the lid and simmer till most of the liquid has cooked away. Season with salt and pepper. Continue simmering, while stirring now and then, until the liquid has almost entirely cooked away and the sprouts have caramelised a little.
Chop pistachios and scatter them over the contents of the pan. DM/TGIFood
