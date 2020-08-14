CORONAVIRUS DAILY DIGEST #122

Memorial for healthcare workers goes live, Nelson Mandela Bay clinics under scrutiny, and Khayelitsha’s field hospital closes

By Christi Nortier 14 August 2020

Compilation image by Sahra Heuwel.

On Thursday, a digital memorial for healthcare workers ‘who have fallen in the line of duty’ went live. In Eastern Cape, the Treatment Action Campaign and the provincial department of health have agreed to conduct a joint oversight visit to almost 50 of Nelson Mandela Bay’s clinics. In Cape Town, a Covid-19 field hospital in Khayelitsha has closed since a decrease in Covid-19 infections in the area.

Scroll through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 13 August at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments. Limpopo, Free State, Mpumalanga and Eastern Cape did not provide an update by the time of publishing:

A digital memorial has been launched to recognise and remember the healthcare workers “who have fallen in the line of duty”. The Healthcare Workers Heroes Memorial was brought into being because of the high number of health workers who have died from Covid-19. However, it also serves to give “long overdue” recognition to all healthcare workers who have died in the line of duty. The list is, sadly, growing constantly and includes all workers – from surgeons to security guards. As Mark Heywood writes, it also includes messages from health workers across the continent. Watch the memorial list here and the messages here.  

If you have a friend, relative or colleague whose name should be added to the memorial, please send to: [email protected] or WhatsApp +27829016112 or e-mail: [email protected]

 

 

 

In Cape Town, a temporary Covid-19 field hospital in Khayelitsha has been closed because cases have declined and the permanent hospital can once again cope. Since June, the hospital has seen 241 patients. Of those patients, 34 died. Almost a month ago, Khayelitsha had 1,800 active cases – now it has 206. The Khayelitsha Thusong Centre, which housed the Médecins Sans Frontières- sponsored hospital, can now go back to being a community centre. Ashraf Hendriks reports

Success against Covid-19: Temporary Cape Town hospital closes

Meanwhile, the Gift of the Givers is in the process of launching a Covid-19 wing at the Mitchells Plain district hospital. The facility has been renovated to the tune of R10-million by the organisation and will have 60 beds with oxygen machines when it launches in September. It has started building a similar facility in Bhisho. Biénne Huisman spoked to the founder of Africa’s largest humanitarian aid organisation, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, as they prepare for the launch.

 

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman at the Gift of the Givers Covid Oxygen ward in Lentegeur Hospital in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town. The newly renovated facility with 60 beds and state-of-the-art oxygen machines will open in September. (Photo: David Harrison)

The Treatment Action Campaign and the Eastern Cape Department of Health have agreed to conduct a joint oversight visit to 48 clinics in Nelson Mandela Bay. This comes after the civil society organisation protested and demanded action after patients said they were struggling to access their medicine for HIV, TB, and emergency medical services during the lockdown. As Estelle Ellis writes, the findings will be discussed after visits conclude at the end of August. 

TAC and Eastern Cape Department of Health to investigate Nelson Mandela Bay clinics

South Africa’s ambassador to the World Trade Organisation has proposed that Covid-19 medicines should be treated as part of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights. This will make it easier for developing countries to access generics of the medicine. Peter Kenny reports. DM/MC

SA’s WTO ambassador calls for access agreement to apply to Covid-19 medicines

Gallery

