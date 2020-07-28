TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Pan-fried fish fillets marinated in olive, lemon and rosemary

By Sophia Lindop 28 July 2020

(Photo: Hein van Tonder @heinstirred)

This is an old favourite that is quick and easy to prepare a few hours ahead, and very quick to cook.

From Sophia Lindop’s new book, going home: Food and Stories from Lebanon, the Land of my Forefathers (Annake Müller Publishing)

Ingredients

(Serves 6)

1 cup olive oil

100 ml lemon juice, freshly squeezed

zest of 1 lemon

½ cup calamata olives, pipped and sliced

2 tbsp fresh, roughly chopped rosemary

salt and freshly ground black pepper to season

6 fish fillets (150–200 g each)

Method

Mix together all the ingredients, except for the fish, and allow to infuse for 2 hours before using.

Wash the fish fillets and pat dry. Place in a dish and pour over the marinate, keeping some to one side to drizzle over just before serving. Leave the marinating fish in the refrigerator for a couple of hours.

Remove from the refrigerator about 1 hour before cooking to bring to room temperature. When ready, heat a skillet until hot. Pour some of the marinade into the pan and add the fillets. Cook until just flaky and still moist.

Serve on a platter and drizzle with the marinade that you kept aside.

TGIFood tip: This marinade is quick and easy to prepare and can be stored in the refrigerator with success. DM/TGIFood

Gallery

