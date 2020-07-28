(Photo: Hein van Tonder @heinstirred)

This is an old favourite that is quick and easy to prepare a few hours ahead, and very quick to cook.

From Sophia Lindop’s new book, going home: Food and Stories from Lebanon, the Land of my Forefathers (Annake Müller Publishing)

Ingredients

(Serves 6)

1 cup olive oil

100 ml lemon juice, freshly squeezed

zest of 1 lemon

½ cup calamata olives, pipped and sliced

2 tbsp fresh, roughly chopped rosemary

salt and freshly ground black pepper to season

6 fish fillets (150–200 g each)

Method

Mix together all the ingredients, except for the fish, and allow to infuse for 2 hours before using.

Wash the fish fillets and pat dry. Place in a dish and pour over the marinate, keeping some to one side to drizzle over just before serving. Leave the marinating fish in the refrigerator for a couple of hours.

Remove from the refrigerator about 1 hour before cooking to bring to room temperature. When ready, heat a skillet until hot. Pour some of the marinade into the pan and add the fillets. Cook until just flaky and still moist.

Serve on a platter and drizzle with the marinade that you kept aside.

TGIFood tip: This marinade is quick and easy to prepare and can be stored in the refrigerator with success. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.

Sophia Lindop Follow Save More