This great and easy recipe is from Gordon Wright’s cookbook Veld to fork (Struik Lifestyle).

With winter looming and chillies in season, this is an awesome hot spicy relish to add to just about any dish that you want to give a little zing to. I like to use Habaneros as they are full of flavour and have a good but not over-the-top burn. If you are really brave, try bird’s eye chillies. They’ll really clean your clock. It is really good for a different variation of peri-peri chicken but really goes with everything. Use whatever chillies you can find or have in your garden.

This recipe should make about 3 x 500ml jars and it keeps very well unopened, but do refrigerate after opening.

Ingredients

750g chillies – chopped with seeds

250g onions

1 t salt

1 glass brown vinegar (about 250 ml)

375 ml oil (I use olive oil but any good quality cooking oil will do)

2 heaped Tbs finely chopped garlic and ginger

Method

Heat a little oil and fry garlic and ginger paste for a few seconds then add chillies, onions and balance of ingredients.

Cook for about 12 minutes, until the oil goes a light shade of green. Bottle in clean sterilised bottles and top up with a little oil.

If you want a stronger, smoother paste then put in the blender and whizz to the desired consistency before bottling.

You can get bottles at most wholesale shops or reuse old peanut butter or other glass jars.

