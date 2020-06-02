Butternut makes a great soup – there’s hardly a South African who doesn’t know that. In my kitchen repertoire, butternut soup is ripe for a curry treatment. I start by braising onions, garlic and spices, just as I do for a mutton curry; then I build it up into a butternut soup.
Ingredients
1 large butternut, peeled, seeded and roughly chopped
2 Tbs ghee or butter
1 large onion, diced
2 fat cloves garlic, finely diced
2cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled and grated
2cm piece of fresh turmeric, grated, if you can get it, OR 1 heaped tsp ground turmeric
1 cinnamon stick
1 star anise
2 bay leaves
1 Tbs masala (or curry mix of your choice)
Pinch of saffron
Juice and grated zest (NO pith) of one orange
500ml vegetable (or chicken) stock
100ml fresh cream
Salt and pepper to taste
Yoghurt, a swirl of, to finish (there’s enough cream in the soup, don’t over-do it)
Coriander leaves, chopped, to garnish
Method
Melt butter or ghee and add the cinnamon stick, bay leaves and star anise, stir over heat for a minute, then add the onions, ginger, garlic (and fresh turmeric if you have it) and sauté till translucent. Add the masala and stir well over a low heat for a minute. Add the butternut chunks and cook over medium heat for five minutes, stirring to coat and for the flavours to develop. Season with salt and pepper.
Add the stock, bring to a boil and then lower to a simmer. Squeeze (through a sieve) the orange juice in, and add the grated zest. Cook until the butternut is very soft.
Remove the cinnamon stick, bay leaves and star anise. Blend the soup until beautifully smooth. Add the cream and pinch of saffron and bring to a simmer while stirring.
Serve hot with a swirl of plain yoghurt and a garnish of chopped coriander, just as you would a mutton curry.
TGIFood Tip: The basic soup (that is, the quantities of onion, garlic, butternut, stock) can be adapted to the use of all manner of other flavourings that you like, whether spices or herbs. DM/TGIFood
Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.
Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.
Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
It is actually possible - but expensive - for commercial airliners to have parachutes for every single passenger.