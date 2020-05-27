Rose Wright's Leek & Potato Soup. (Photo: Sean Calitz)

We all know the classic leek and potato soup. Rose Wright, who is married to TGIFood writer Gordon, calls this her deconstructed soup because, he says, she ‘she hardly chops anything up, just bungs everything into the pot and lets the flavours make lovely music together’.

Ingredients

Serves 6-8

1 kg peeled baby potatoes

10-15 peeled pickling onions

50g finely chopped ginger

250g leeks chopped (about 5mm thick)

1 whole house of garlic peeled

About 500ml chicken stock

Salt and pepper to taste (I love ground pepper so I use lots)

Bacon chopped and crisply fried

Method

Heat olive oil in a deep pot, add the ginger, simmer until it is soft. Add leeks, garlic and onions, mix gently to avoid breaking the leeks & onions up.

Add the potatoes, stock, salt & pepper and bring to the boil. Turn down the heat and leave to simmer for at least an hour. Stir in most of the bacon and save a bit for garnish.

We usually serve it with grated cheese like Gouda or strong Cheddar over the top and some thick crusty bread. DM/TGIFood

