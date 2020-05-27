Ingredients
Serves 6-8
1 kg peeled baby potatoes
10-15 peeled pickling onions
50g finely chopped ginger
250g leeks chopped (about 5mm thick)
1 whole house of garlic peeled
About 500ml chicken stock
Salt and pepper to taste (I love ground pepper so I use lots)
Bacon chopped and crisply fried
Method
Heat olive oil in a deep pot, add the ginger, simmer until it is soft. Add leeks, garlic and onions, mix gently to avoid breaking the leeks & onions up.
Add the potatoes, stock, salt & pepper and bring to the boil. Turn down the heat and leave to simmer for at least an hour. Stir in most of the bacon and save a bit for garnish.
We usually serve it with grated cheese like Gouda or strong Cheddar over the top and some thick crusty bread. DM/TGIFood
