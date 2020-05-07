Scones! (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Right, dads and kids: What could be simpler… here’s what to make this Mother’s Day for you know who. Don’t mess it up. (And don’t forget the jam and cream.)

Ingredients

2 cups flour

2 cups milk

2 cups Cheddar cheese, grated

2 Tbs baking powder

Salt, pepper and a dash of Cayenne pepper

Method

Mix dry ingredients, gradually add milk. Spoon into a greased large muffin pan. Bake at 200 for 120 minutes. Makes 6 plump scones. DM

