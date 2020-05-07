TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Scones!

By TGIFood Contributors 7 May 2020

Scones! (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Right, dads and kids: What could be simpler… here’s what to make this Mother’s Day for you know who. Don’t mess it up. (And don’t forget the jam and cream.)

Ingredients

CLOSE

2 cups flour

2 cups milk

Display Adverts

2 cups Cheddar cheese, grated

2 Tbs baking powder

Salt, pepper and a dash of Cayenne pepper

Method

Mix dry ingredients, gradually add milk. Spoon into a greased large muffin pan. Bake at 200 for 120 minutes. Makes 6 plump scones. DM

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

Display Adverts

Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

National Coronavirus Command Council: Who guards the Guardians?

By Ferial Haffajee

TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Scones!

TGIFood Contributors
1 min ago
< 1 min

Coronavirus: Education Op-ed

Back to School – Is now the right time?

Faranaaz Veriava & Nurina Ally
2 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 9 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Harmony Gold to issue up to $200m in shares for Mponeng purchase
Ed Stoddard 38 mins ago
2 mins

Pointing your finger at someone is considered rude as it once was believed to be associated with spell-casting.

LOCKDOWN REFLECTIONS: DAY 42

Out in the field and at home, reality bites

Young Maverick Writers 1 hour ago
10 mins

GROUNDUP

Covid-19: Medical schemes provide little aid for cash-strapped members

James Stent for GroundUp
2 hours ago
5 mins

Analysis

South Africa’s 24 hour trend report – 6 May 2020

Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change
2 hours ago
4 mins

Coronavirus Limpopo

Farmers keep faith in potatoes as Covid-19 lockdown continues

Lucas Ledwaba for Mukurukuru Media
05 MAY
6 mins

Declassified UK

Revealed: How Britain’s profiteering spymasters ignored the country’s biggest threats like coronavirus—and endangered the public

Matt Kennard and Mark Curtis
7 hours ago
17 mins