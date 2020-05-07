Ingredients
2 cups flour
2 cups milk
2 cups Cheddar cheese, grated
2 Tbs baking powder
Salt, pepper and a dash of Cayenne pepper
Method
Mix dry ingredients, gradually add milk. Spoon into a greased large muffin pan. Bake at 200 for 120 minutes. Makes 6 plump scones. DM
